Russian drone struck an oil depot in Lutsk, causing a fire, acting mayor says

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Lutsk came under a drone attack by russia on the night of October 14, affecting an oil depot. A fire broke out and has already been extinguished. This was reported on Wednesday by Andrii Razumovskyi, secretary of the Lutsk City Council and acting mayor of Lutsk, on social media, according to UNN.

Tonight in Lutsk, a fire broke out on the premises of an oil depot as a result of an enemy UAV strike. The fire started at around 2 a.m. Rescuers extinguished the fire at 4:38 - acting mayor of Lutsk Razumovskyi wrote.

The death toll from the overnight attack on Kyiv has risen to three