Part of Kyiv under emergency power cuts after Russia's ballistic missile attack

Emergency power outages were introduced in five districts of Kyiv on the morning of October 14 following an attack by the Russian Federation using ballistic missiles on energy facilities in the capital region. This was reported on Wednesday by Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko and the DTEK energy company, UNN writes.

Kyiv and the region’s energy facilities came under a massive ballistic missile attack. There are power outages in the capital - Klitschko wrote.

DTEK clarified:

Kyiv: the enemy attack caused emergency outages in the Darnytskyi, Dniprovskyi, Pecherskyi, Solomianskyi, and parts of the Holosiivskyi districts of the capital. Stabilization schedules are temporarily not in effect in these districts



As noted, power engineers are already working to restore electricity to all homes as quickly as possible.

According to the State Emergency Service, which showed the aftermath, three people were killed in Kyiv as a result of the Russian shelling; the consequences are being dealt with in three districts of the capital.

The Kyiv police said that the combined enemy attack on the capital lasted from yesterday evening until this morning. The police confirmed that three people were killed and said that 27 people were known to have been injured, including an 8-year-old child.

The death toll from the overnight attack on Kyiv has risen to three