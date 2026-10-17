Zelenskyy reacted to decision on Lindsey Graham’s law “in America” amid Russia’s attempts to cause blackout

russia carried out one of the largest attacks on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure. Russia is trying to cause a blackout in Ukraine right before winter. And "at a time when the Russians carried out such a massive attack on our energy infrastructure, a decision was unfortunately made in America to completely ignore the Lindsey Graham Act" regarding "hellish sanctions" against russia. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said this on October 17, UNN reports.

The day before, the Russians carried out one of the largest attacks on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure: more than 15 important power generation and energy transmission facilities in various regions of Ukraine were attacked - Zelenskyy reported on social media.

According to him, "restoration work is ongoing, and all the necessary services and all available forces of Ukrainian energy companies are involved." The President thanked "everyone who is working virtually nonstop to restore the power supply."

Where the most difficult situation arose

"The most difficult situation was in Lutsk, Rivne, Zhytomyr, Vinnytsia, Shepetivka, Slavuta, and Netishyn," Zelenskyy said.

According to him, "there were also strikes on the energy infrastructure of the Kharkiv region, Kyiv region, Dnipropetrovsk region, and other regions."

What the Russians used to attack and what the consequences were

"The Russians have scaled up their anti-energy operation and are trying to disperse our reserves and restoration capacity as much as possible. From 7 p.m. yesterday until 7 a.m. today alone, more than 320 jet-powered and gasoline-powered \"Shaheds\", as well as loitering munitions, cruise missiles, and ballistic missiles, were used against our energy infrastructure, our cities, and our communities," the President said.

"Although our warriors manage to shoot down a significant portion of them, the scale and continuity of the Russian strikes—and specifically against the energy infrastructure—unfortunately have many negative consequences," Zelenskyy emphasized.

Appeal to partners

"It is important that new support packages for Ukraine from our European partners have already been prepared. I am grateful to them for this," Zelenskyy said.

And it is important that everyone in America also sees what is actually happening. At a time when the Russians carried out such a massive attack on our energy infrastructure, a decision was unfortunately made in America to completely ignore the Lindsey Graham Act, which was supposed to impose genuinely effective pressure on russia to end this war. This law could—and still can!—help greatly. But the law must actually work, and every vote in favor of this matters - Zelenskyy emphasized.

He added:

Russia is trying to cause a blackout in Ukraine right before winter. Russia is trying to leave millions of our people without electricity and heating. Pressure is needed to stop this. An American sanctions blackout, easing pressure on the aggressor, and monetary rewards for putin—all of this only encourages him to continue striking. We must not surrender our positions and must try to end the war. End it, rather than give putin every reason to continue it indefinitely. Thank you to everyone who is truly fighting for peace and helping Ukraine!

Russia attacked with ballistic and cruise missiles, drones with up to 10% jet-powered - how many destroyed

Reminder

U.S. President Donald Trump signed an executive order imposing "hellish sanctions" under the Lindsey Graham Act against russia, but immediately suspended their implementation for an indefinite period. The restrictions are provided for by a law that Congress passed to increase economic pressure on the kremlin over russia’s war against Ukraine.