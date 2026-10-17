Russia attacked with ballistic and cruise missiles, drones with up to 10% jet-powered - how many destroyed

Russia attacked Ukraine overnight on October 17 with ballistic and cruise missiles and 332 drones, approximately one-tenth of which were jet-powered. Four Kalibr missiles and 289 unmanned aerial vehicles were shot down or suppressed, including 23 (74.19%) jet-powered ones. UNN reports this, citing data from the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Where and with what the enemy attacked

According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, overnight on October 17 (starting at 18:00 on October 16), the enemy attacked with:

Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles from the Voronezh and Rostov regions of the Russian Federation and the temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea;

Kh-22/32 cruise missiles from the airspace over the temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea;

4 sea-launched Kalibr cruise missiles from Novorossiysk;

332 Shahed-type attack UAVs (31 of them jet-powered), S-8000 Bandерol, Gerbera, and Parodiya-type decoy drones from the following directions: Orel, Bryansk, Kursk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk — Russian Federation; the temporarily occupied territory of Donetsk and Hvardiiske — the temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea.

How the air defense forces performed

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

According to preliminary data, as of 08:00, air defense forces shot down/suppressed 293 targets:

4 Kalibr cruise missiles;

289 enemy Shahed-type UAVs (23 of them jet-powered), S-8000 Bandерol, Gerbera, and drones of other types.

Hits by enemy air attack weapons were recorded at 22 locations, as well as the falling of downed targets (debris) at 3 locations.

The attack is ongoing; several enemy UAVs are in the airspace.

How many Russian soldiers and pieces of equipment were eliminated by the Ukrainian Armed Forces on the front over the past day