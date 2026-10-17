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How many Russian soldiers and pieces of equipment were eliminated by the Ukrainian Armed Forces on the front over the past day

Kyiv • UNN

 • 286 views

Over the past day, the Russian army lost 1,950 soldiers, 1,396 drones, 24 artillery systems, and 329 vehicles. Russia’s total losses exceeded 1.56 million people.

How many Russian soldiers and pieces of equipment were eliminated by the Ukrainian Armed Forces on the front over the past day

Over the past day, October 16, the Ukrainian Defense Forces eliminated and wounded another 1,950 Russian servicemen. The total personnel losses of the Russian army since the beginning of the full-scale invasion have reached approximately 1,562,970 people. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN writes.

Details

According to the Ukrainian command, over the course of the day the Russian army also lost 1,396 operational-tactical unmanned aerial vehicles, 24 artillery systems, and four multiple rocket launchers.

In addition, Ukrainian forces destroyed one tank, two armored combat vehicles, two air defense systems, four ground robotic systems, and 329 vehicles and fuel trucks.

Total Russian army losses as of October 17

Since the beginning of the full-scale war, Russia has lost 12,415 tanks, 25,554 armored combat vehicles, 51,266 artillery systems, 2,221 multiple rocket launchers, and 1,710 air defense systems.

Russian aviation losses amount to 449 aircraft and 356 helicopters. Ukrainian forces have also destroyed 566,986 operational-tactical unmanned aerial vehicles and 5,130 cruise missiles.

Putin announced the creation of a 660-kilometer "security zone" on the territory of Ukraine but refused to discuss it17.10.26, 06:38 • 840 views

Stepan Haftko

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