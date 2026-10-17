Putin announced the creation of a 660-kilometer "security zone" on the territory of Ukraine but refused to discuss it

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin stated that Russia is creating a so-called "security zone" on Ukrainian territory along the shared border. According to him, the existence of this zone will not be subject to discussion during possible peace talks with Kyiv. Reuters reports, UNN writes.

Details

While visiting a command post of Russian forces, Putin explained the creation of the buffer zone by the Ukrainian Armed Forces' operation in the Kursk region in 2024–2025. He claims that the Russian army is already carrying out the assigned task.

Our goal is to ensure the absolute security of Russia's border regions in the future, and we do not plan to make this a subject of potential peace talks with Ukraine Putin stated.

The Kremlin lays claim to territories in the Sumy and Kharkiv regions

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the planned length of the so-called "security zone" is 660 kilometers. According to his claim, Russian troops already control about 70% of this area. At the same time, he did not specify how far into Ukrainian territory the zone is supposed to extend.

Implementing such plans would entail the seizure of territories in the Sumy and Kharkiv regions, which Russia has not even formally declared annexed. Putin had previously spoken repeatedly about the need for a buffer zone, but this was the first time he stated that its existence could not be a subject of negotiations.

During his address, the dictator also claimed that Russian forces had just over 10% of Donetsk and 16.5% of Zaporizhzhia regions left to seize. These figures are claims made by the Russian side.

Putin's statements came amid intensified diplomatic contacts between Moscow and Washington following agreements concerning the export of Russian diesel fuel. At the same time, Russia continues its strikes on Ukrainian cities and energy infrastructure, while Ukraine is attacking military and industrial facilities on Russian territory.

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