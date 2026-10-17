The latest decisions by U.S. President Donald Trump regarding Russia are causing confusion among Americans. They concern agreements to purchase Russian diesel fuel and reports about restrictions on Starlink satellite communications for Ukraine. This is reported by Lithuanian broadcaster LRT, writes UNN.

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Americans interviewed by journalists near the White House criticized Trump's decision regarding Russian fuel. In their view, such purchases could help Moscow finance the war against Ukraine, while the United States is capable of meeting its own needs.

I think we are being too lenient toward Russia. We should be tough with them and put an end to this war — said one of the Americans interviewed, a man named Paul.

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Additional questions were raised by a Reuters report that the order to restrict Starlink satellite communications for Ukraine allegedly came from the White House. Trump himself denies authorizing such a decision. At the same time, Ukrainian military personnel report disruptions to communications, while President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that its operation has still not been fully restored.

Elan Berman, vice president of the American Foreign Policy Council, believes that such actions by Washington could weaken Ukraine's negotiating position and reduce Russia's readiness to compromise.

The Russians will be less inclined to agree to compromises because they will believe that the White House is on their side — the expert explained.

As LRT notes, Trump's rapprochement with Moscow is not bringing him any obvious political advantages. Russia remains unpopular among Americans, and the president's decisions are causing dissatisfaction even among some Republicans in Congress. At the same time, the volumes of Russian diesel fuel stipulated in the agreement are considered insufficient to significantly reduce prices in the United States.

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