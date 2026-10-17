$44.890.0950.310.04
ukenru
11:16 PM • 698 views
Trump's turn toward Russia has sparked Americans' discontent – media
10:57 PM • 1982 views
Zelenskyy ready to halt strikes on Russia’s oil refineries for 100 days in exchange for Starlink expansion – WSJ
10:38 PM • 3028 views
Trump said that he would like to see Putin at the G20 summit
09:38 PM • 6628 views
Ukraine has accumulated record-high gas reserves in six years ahead of winter — Naftogaz
08:55 PM • 8782 views
The EU supports Ukraine but has not found €70 billion for 2027
08:41 PM • 8520 views
G7 countries will allocate €260 million for the restoration of the protective shelter at the Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant
07:50 PM • 11373 views
A local ceasefire has taken effect near the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant — IAEA
05:45 PM • 19882 views
"I don't know who gave the order" — Trump says the U.S. government was not involved in restricting Starlink's operation in Ukraine
October 16, 04:25 PM • 22941 views
Ukrainians warned of the risk of new power outages amid Russia's massive attacks on the energy sector
October 16, 03:45 PM • 22131 views
Pope Leo discussed the difficult humanitarian situation in Oleshky with Putin and called for a ceasefire
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+11°
2.5m/s
98%
752mm
Popular news
Florence Pugh stunned with her look at the premiere in LondonVideoOctober 16, 02:08 PM • 14562 views
How to Dress a Tech Oligarch: Costume Designer Discusses the Evolution of Zuckerberg’s StyleOctober 16, 02:35 PM • 15293 views
A drone crashed and exploded in MoldovaOctober 16, 02:52 PM • 5438 views
Emergency power outages have been introduced in a number of regions of UkraineOctober 16, 04:50 PM • 7172 views
So that force majeure events can be forecast, an important feature may appear in the Ukrzaliznytsia appPhoto06:13 PM • 9688 views
Publications
Businesses warn of airlines halting operations and defense contracts being disrupted
Exclusive
October 16, 01:30 PM • 35221 views
Banks are delaying bail payments to the HACC: how this may be linked to Pyshnyi and NABU
Exclusive
October 16, 01:11 PM • 32396 views
Dubois vs Wardley 2: WBO title fight announced in LondonVideoOctober 16, 12:17 PM • 36640 views
Reservations under the new system: why the government’s assurances failed to allay the concerns of business and parliamentPhoto
Exclusive
October 16, 10:05 AM • 45578 views
From the sell-off of the Soviet defense industry to domestic ballistic missiles: what Ukraine lost and is restoring
Exclusive
October 16, 08:56 AM • 52040 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Elon Musk
Ursula von der Leyen
Denys Shmyhal
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Rivne
White House
Kharkiv Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Hackers attacked hundreds of supermarkets in Europe: refrigerators heated up to 50 degrees11:05 PM • 388 views
KFC is dropping Pepsi in favor of Coca-Cola: PepsiCo could lose $500 million a year10:06 PM • 1530 views
LeBron James arranged a surprise for Usher on his 48th birthdayPhoto09:05 PM • 2694 views
So that force majeure events can be forecast, an important feature may appear in the Ukrzaliznytsia appPhoto06:13 PM • 9852 views
How to Dress a Tech Oligarch: Costume Designer Discusses the Evolution of Zuckerberg’s StyleOctober 16, 02:35 PM • 15374 views
Actual
Starlink
Social network
Film
The Washington Post
Heating

Trump's turn toward Russia has sparked Americans' discontent – media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 654 views

Americans criticize the purchase of Russian diesel fuel and possible restrictions on Starlink for Ukraine. Experts fear concessions to Moscow.

Trump's turn toward Russia has sparked Americans' discontent – media

The latest decisions by U.S. President Donald Trump regarding Russia are causing confusion among Americans. They concern agreements to purchase Russian diesel fuel and reports about restrictions on Starlink satellite communications for Ukraine. This is reported by Lithuanian broadcaster LRT, writes UNN.

Details

Americans interviewed by journalists near the White House criticized Trump's decision regarding Russian fuel. In their view, such purchases could help Moscow finance the war against Ukraine, while the United States is capable of meeting its own needs.

I think we are being too lenient toward Russia. We should be tough with them and put an end to this war

— said one of the Americans interviewed, a man named Paul.

Concerns grow in the U.S. over possible concessions to Moscow

Additional questions were raised by a Reuters report that the order to restrict Starlink satellite communications for Ukraine allegedly came from the White House. Trump himself denies authorizing such a decision. At the same time, Ukrainian military personnel report disruptions to communications, while President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that its operation has still not been fully restored.

Elan Berman, vice president of the American Foreign Policy Council, believes that such actions by Washington could weaken Ukraine's negotiating position and reduce Russia's readiness to compromise.

The Russians will be less inclined to agree to compromises because they will believe that the White House is on their side

— the expert explained.

As LRT notes, Trump's rapprochement with Moscow is not bringing him any obvious political advantages. Russia remains unpopular among Americans, and the president's decisions are causing dissatisfaction even among some Republicans in Congress. At the same time, the volumes of Russian diesel fuel stipulated in the agreement are considered insufficient to significantly reduce prices in the United States.

"At some point, I will reveal everything": Trump promised to disclose unknown details of the war between Ukraine and Russia16.10.26, 22:21 • 2390 views

Stepan Haftko

PoliticsNews of the World
Sanctions
War in Ukraine
Starlink
United States Congress
Reuters
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine