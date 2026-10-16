Donald Trump

U.S. President Donald Trump said that he possesses certain details regarding Russia's war against Ukraine, which he intends to make public at a later date. The American leader gave this response to a journalist's question about his calls for a change in Ukraine's leadership and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's responsibility for starting the war, UNN reports.

Details

During an interaction with the press, a journalist reminded the American president of his criticism of Ukrainian strikes on Russian territory and his previous statements about the need to replace Ukraine's president. In particular, the reporter asked whether Trump had forgotten that it was Vladimir Putin who started the war against Ukraine.

In response, the American leader said that he possessed information he was not yet ready to make public.

"You know, I know the details, okay? And at some point I will release those details. But I don't care about anything except one thing: I want this war to finally end," Trump said.

The U.S. president once again emphasized the significant loss of life resulting from the fighting. According to his claim, an average of about 25,000 service members are killed in the war each month, while last month the number of those killed allegedly reached 32,000. He provided no independent confirmation of these figures.

Trump also noted that he continues negotiations with both Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Russian leader Vladimir Putin.

"I think both leaders—and I am negotiating with both of them—also want this war to end. And I think it will end. That's all I care about. I want this war to end," the U.S. president added.

At the same time, Trump did not specify exactly which details he intends to disclose or when this might happen. He also did not give a direct answer to the question of Putin's responsibility for launching the full-scale war.

Context

Trump had previously criticized Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy repeatedly, particularly over his position on peace negotiations with Russia. In addition, the American leader expressed dissatisfaction with Ukrainian strikes on Russia's oil-refining infrastructure, linking them to rising global energy prices.

At the same time, Ukraine emphasizes that strikes on Russian military and energy facilities that support the aggression are a response to Russia's systematic attacks on Ukrainian cities and critical infrastructure.