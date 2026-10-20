$44.860.0250.500.19
ukenru
05:37 AM • 1550 views
Witkoff plans trip to Russia after talks with Zelenskyy in Oslo - Axios
04:31 AM • 13253 views
Europe is preparing two scenarios for Putin to end the war in Ukraine — FT
01:52 AM • 23315 views
I do not think Ukraine should be in NATO — Vance
October 20, 12:17 AM • 23392 views
Vance called on Ukraine to stop strikes on Russia’s energy infrastructure
October 19, 08:33 PM • 39757 views
They could have done much more: Trump "praised" Russia for its actions in Ukraine
October 19, 06:19 PM • 41022 views
He violated the mobilization law and opened fire during an inspection at a Territorial Recruitment and Social Support Center — what is known about the “Pechersk shooter”
October 19, 05:27 PM • 58426 views
Will employers be able to force people to work during a “yellow” alert: new rules take effect on December 4
October 19, 04:25 PM • 34577 views
Part of Ukraine will be subject to scheduled power outages on October 20 — how many groups will be without electricity
October 19, 03:28 PM • 32720 views
Where rain will fall in Ukraine and where fog will prevail — meteorologists give the forecast for October 20
October 19, 03:09 PM • 25316 views
"We’re taking out double sheets" — Astafieva ironically responded to the hate over the Radio Dictation and supplemented the post with striking photosPhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+11°
4.6m/s
92%
761mm
Popular news
Kim Jong Un fell into a coma after a brain hemorrhage - The SunOctober 19, 09:10 PM • 19956 views
The enemy attacked a critical energy infrastructure facility in the Lviv region twiceOctober 19, 09:42 PM • 15337 views
Kushner and Witkoff plan talks in Norway on the war in Ukraine - ReutersOctober 19, 10:13 PM • 5420 views
"There is nothing sacred": Russians strike a church in Khmelnytskyi region — Regional Military AdministrationOctober 19, 10:44 PM • 4882 views
Trump's approval rating has fallen to its lowest level across both of his presidential terms - pollPhotoOctober 19, 11:15 PM • 8310 views
Publications
How to reduce utility bills in winter: effective ways to save on payments06:17 AM • 840 views
Will employers be able to force people to work during a “yellow” alert: new rules take effect on December 4October 19, 05:27 PM • 58485 views
Exchange card, registration, a contract with a doctor: what maternity hospitals can actually require from a pregnant womanOctober 19, 12:11 PM • 57460 views
The Domino Effect: How Strikes on Data Centers Paralyze Russian Businesses
Exclusive
October 19, 11:26 AM • 51766 views
Arms manufacturers, miners and MPs oppose reducing the reservation quota: will the government listen?October 19, 10:00 AM • 58896 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
J. D. Vance
Pope Leo XIV
Pete Hegseth
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Washington, D.C.
Norway
Kherson Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Left the Portugal national team’s location — Ronaldo fined €255 and suspended for 30 daysOctober 19, 08:02 PM • 26262 views
A black bear "dropped by" a library in the U.S.—enjoyed snacks and ate a jar of honeyOctober 19, 05:50 PM • 26096 views
"I will miss you every day" — Ariana Grande mourns the death of her 17-year-old dog CocoPhotoOctober 19, 04:45 PM • 25385 views
Model Sahara Ray, who had an affair with Justin Bieber, has died at the age of 34October 19, 04:33 PM • 35746 views
The Korean War, the return of the DMZ, and prices in Ukraine — what to expect from the release of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4PhotoVideoOctober 19, 04:10 PM • 24143 views
Actual
Shahed-136
MIM-104 Patriot
Starlink
The Washington Post
The Guardian

Witkoff plans trip to Russia after talks with Zelenskyy in Oslo - Axios

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1614 views

Steve Witkoff will meet with Zelenskyy and European leaders in Oslo to prepare a peace proposal for Russia. After that he plans to meet with Putin.

Witkoff plans trip to Russia after talks with Zelenskyy in Oslo - Axios

U.S. Envoy Steve Witkoff is traveling to Oslo, Norway, on October 20 for talks with President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and European leaders. After that, Witkoff plans to travel to Russia, where he expects to meet with Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin. Axios reports this, citing a U.S. official, writes UNN.

Details

The talks will bring together Ukraine, its European allies, and the United States, which seek to develop a peace proposal to present to Russia.

The talks in Oslo are expected to be attended by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre, representatives of the E4 countries (the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and Poland), and EU and NATO officials.

Kushner and Witkoff plan talks in Norway on the war in Ukraine - Reuters20.10.26, 01:13 • 5592 views

The U.S. official said that after Oslo, Witkoff also plans to travel to Russia, where he hopes to meet with Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin and present ideas developed in close consultation with Ukraine and its European partners.

Trump adviser Jared Kushner has the flu and will not attend the meeting in Oslo in person, but will participate virtually, the U.S. official said.

The planned meetings in Oslo are based on discussions held at Witkoff's Shell Bay club in the Miami area, where Zelenskyy committed to reviewing and advancing a number of proposals aimed at creating a path toward a comprehensive and lasting peace agreement, the U.S. official added.

The U.S. official said that representatives of the United States, Ukraine, and Europe had worked together over the past week to develop proposals.

"Steve and Jared also spoke with President Zelenskyy on Sunday to discuss progress and next steps," the U.S. official said.

The trip is also expected to include efforts to secure the release of Stephen Hubbard, a retired American teacher whom the United States says is being unlawfully detained in Russia.

What the discussions are focused on

The U.S. official said the discussions are focused on two parallel tracks:

  • "securing Ukraine's future: establishing a sovereign, secure, and prosperous future for Ukraine, including credible security guarantees, European integration, and a comprehensive postwar economic structure that meets Ukraine's financial needs and creates opportunities for long-term growth and investment";
    • "creating the conditions for lasting peace: developing a comprehensive proposal for Russia that would address the issues necessary to end the war, establish a new and sustainable security architecture between Russia and Europe, and explore opportunities for postwar economic cooperation".

      "President Trump has begun an intensive process of developing a comprehensive peace proposal with Ukraine and Europe, and the next step is to determine whether this work can serve as the basis for serious negotiations with Russia," the U.S. official said.

      "These discussions remain dynamic, and substantial work is still underway. President Trump's goal is clear: to stop the killing, end the war, and create the conditions for a lasting peace that benefits Ukraine, Russia, Europe, and the United States," he noted.

      Vance called on Ukraine to stop strikes on Russia’s energy infrastructure20.10.26, 03:17 • 23441 view

      Julia Shramko

      War in UkrainePoliticsNews of the World
      War in Ukraine
      Vladimir Putin
      Steve Witkoff
      Jonas Gahr Støre
      NATO
      Oslo
      Donald Trump
      France
      Norway
      Great Britain
      Europe
      Germany
      Volodymyr Zelenskyy
      Ukraine
      Poland