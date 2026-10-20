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Kushner and Witkoff plan talks in Norway on the war in Ukraine - Reuters

Kyiv • UNN

 • 170 views

Trump representatives Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff plan to visit Norway for talks on ending the war in Ukraine. Zelenskyy is expected to participate.

Kushner and Witkoff plan talks in Norway on the war in Ukraine - Reuters

President Donald Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner and his Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff intend to visit Norway this week to hold the next round of talks on ending the war in Ukraine. Reuters reports this, citing three people familiar with the matter, UNN reports.

Details

The participation of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in the meetings is expected. At the same time, the schedule is preliminary and may change.

The meetings are planned amid growing tensions between Washington and Kyiv. In recent days, Zelenskyy said that the speed of Ukraine’s Starshield satellite system had decreased as a result of a political decision by the United States and that the United States was restricting the sharing of intelligence. American officials deny both allegations

- the publication writes.

Witkoff stated that the US, Ukraine, NATO and the EU discussed ending the war by winter during talks in Miami10.10.26, 00:46 • 22718 views

For reference

Ukraine uses Starshield, produced by SpaceX, for combat communications and drone operations. The U.S. Department of Defense has a contract for Starshield with SpaceX but allows Ukraine to use the system.

Ukrainian officials said that restrictions on Starshield’s operation had led to civilian deaths because the military had been unable to intercept Russian strikes. Last week, Reuters reported that the order to restrict Starshield had come from the White House.

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk said last week that since Starshield systems are owned and controlled by the U.S. government, any restrictions on speed or use are determined by the U.S. military or the president.

Recall

The day before, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a conversation with representatives of U.S. President Donald Trump: Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner. The parties discussed the results of a meeting between the Ukrainian and American negotiating teams in Florida.

A lawsuit has been filed in the United States demanding that Kushner be removed from the position of Trump's special envoy 15.10.26, 09:41 • 20296 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

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