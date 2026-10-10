Witkoff stated that the US, Ukraine, NATO and the EU discussed ending the war by winter during talks in Miami

Talks between delegations from Ukraine, the United States, NATO, and the European Union on ways to end the war before winter began in Miami. The meeting was constructive, said U.S. President’s Special Envoy Steve Witkoff, reports UNN.

Details

According to him, the parties discussed opportunities for de-escalation, security guarantees for Ukraine, and preparations for the winter period.

Particular attention was paid to the resilience of Ukraine’s energy system, grain exports, and long-term arrangements concerning Europe’s security.

The United States is preparing for its next contact with Russia

The participants in the talks also considered postwar reconstruction of Ukraine, economic development, and its future accession to the EU.

The exchange of views was productive and helped identify areas for further work ahead of the next U.S. contact with Russia – Witkoff noted.

The American representative did not name any specific agreements on ending the hostilities or a date for the next talks.

Ukrainian delegation arrived in Miami for talks with Trump's envoys - report