$44.850.0150.140.02
ukenru
10:36 PM • 1404 views
Ukraine will continue strikes on Russian oil refineries despite the Trump-Putin agreement – FT
09:46 PM • 6528 views
Witkoff stated that the US, Ukraine, NATO and the EU discussed ending the war by winter during talks in Miami
09:37 PM • 6502 views
Nebenzya gloats, while Moscow is already counting the money — Russia expects to earn $4.5 billion from a deal with Trump
08:59 PM • 9980 views
Kachka named the main tasks in his position as Ukraine's ambassador to the EU and said what would be a priority
08:20 PM • 15611 views
Putin issued a statement after a phone call with Trump – the Kremlin revealed details of the talks
07:46 PM • 14036 views
Gifts to Putin will not bring peace; Russia will "repay" the diesel with further terror — Zelenskyy on Trump's statement
07:05 PM • 13861 views
Russia will supply up to 5 million tonnes of diesel fuel to U.S. and global markets — Trump reached an agreement with PutinPhoto
06:04 PM • 16032 views
Spain and Greece refuse to transfer Patriot systems to Ukraine whose service life is nearing its end - media
05:40 PM • 14573 views
The Baltic countries insist on banning the transit of Russian grain through the EU — journalist
October 9, 02:20 PM • 25313 views
Moscow and the region are under attack by drones and balloons; more than 370 flights have been delayed at airportsVideo
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+9°
2m/s
72%
747mm
Popular news
Paris Motor Show Mondial de l'Auto: dates and main premieresPhotoOctober 9, 01:46 PM • 28697 views
“We had a deal. Where is my Bentley?” — Usyk addressed promoter Frank Warren in LondonPhotoVideoOctober 9, 02:03 PM • 16355 views
Ukraine has simplified the mechanism for leasing state-owned premises for providers and data centers — what changes to expectOctober 9, 02:39 PM • 21108 views
How to clean a showerhead, remove buildup, and restore an even water streamOctober 9, 02:52 PM • 19782 views
A man won a three-year dispute over a parking fine by using ChatGPT as his lawyerOctober 9, 03:10 PM • 12862 views
Publications
How to clean a showerhead, remove buildup, and restore an even water streamOctober 9, 02:52 PM • 19929 views
Ukraine has simplified the mechanism for leasing state-owned premises for providers and data centers — what changes to expectOctober 9, 02:39 PM • 21267 views
Paris Motor Show Mondial de l'Auto: dates and main premieresPhotoOctober 9, 01:46 PM • 28860 views
Ministry of Finance can eliminate the ambiguity in the interpretation of aircraft leasing, due to which the BEB is prosecuting airlines — lawyer
Exclusive
October 9, 09:35 AM • 42906 views
World Post Day 2026: history of the holiday and interesting factsPhotoOctober 9, 06:13 AM • 74524 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Vyhivskyi Ivan Mykhailovych
Kaya Kallas
Ursula von der Leyen
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Iran
White House
Kharkiv
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Elon Musk’s exes revealed details of his personal life and his unusual attitude toward having children10:05 PM • 1144 views
Rihanna admitted that she is hiding at least 170 unreleased songs – fans have been waiting for a new album for 10 years09:06 PM • 2844 views
The biggest winery robbery – 30,000 bottles of wine stolen in ItalyOctober 9, 03:45 PM • 12311 views
A man won a three-year dispute over a parking fine by using ChatGPT as his lawyerOctober 9, 03:10 PM • 13000 views
“We had a deal. Where is my Bentley?” — Usyk addressed promoter Frank Warren in LondonPhotoVideoOctober 9, 02:03 PM • 16488 views
Actual
Heating
Truth Social
Fox News
MIM-104 Patriot
The New York Times

Witkoff stated that the US, Ukraine, NATO and the EU discussed ending the war by winter during talks in Miami

Kyiv • UNN

 • 6550 views

The US, Ukraine, NATO and the EU discussed de-escalation, security and preparations for winter. No specific agreements to end the fighting were reached.

Witkoff stated that the US, Ukraine, NATO and the EU discussed ending the war by winter during talks in Miami

Talks between delegations from Ukraine, the United States, NATO, and the European Union on ways to end the war before winter began in Miami. The meeting was constructive, said U.S. President’s Special Envoy Steve Witkoff, reports UNN.

Details

According to him, the parties discussed opportunities for de-escalation, security guarantees for Ukraine, and preparations for the winter period.

Particular attention was paid to the resilience of Ukraine’s energy system, grain exports, and long-term arrangements concerning Europe’s security.

The United States is preparing for its next contact with Russia

The participants in the talks also considered postwar reconstruction of Ukraine, economic development, and its future accession to the EU.

The exchange of views was productive and helped identify areas for further work ahead of the next U.S. contact with Russia

– Witkoff noted.

The American representative did not name any specific agreements on ending the hostilities or a date for the next talks.

Ukrainian delegation arrived in Miami for talks with Trump's envoys - report09.10.26, 16:36 • 20053 views

Stepan Haftko

War in UkrainePoliticsNews of the World
Energy
War in Ukraine
Electricity
Steve Witkoff
NATO
European Union
United States
Ukraine