Ukrainian delegation arrived in Miami for talks with Trump's envoys - report

The Ukrainian negotiating delegation has already arrived in Miami, USA, for talks with President Donald Trump’s envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner. This was reported by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty journalist Alex Raufoglu on X on October 9, UNN writes.

Ukraine’s delegation arrived in Miami for talks with U.S. envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner - Raufoglu wrote.

According to him, "the meetings will take place at Witkoff’s private resort."

European representatives are also present, he said.

"The discussion is focused on new proposals for ending the war with Russia," Raufoglu reported.

He reported that the discussions would begin at 9 o’clock local time.

First, according to his information, representatives of Ukraine and the United States will meet. "At 11:30 — Ukrainians/E3/NATO/EU/European Commission; 13:00 — break; 13:40 — continuation of the discussion," Raufoglu wrote.



Update

As reported, Ukraine will be represented by Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s Head of the Office of the President, Kyrylo Budanov, Director of the Foreign Intelligence Service Rustem Umerov, diplomatic adviser Serhii Kyslytsia, and Member of Parliament Davyd Arakhamia. The United States also invited national security advisers from the United Kingdom, France, and Germany, as well as NATO and EU officials.

The meeting with Ukrainian negotiators and European officials in Miami on October 9 is reportedly aimed at presenting "new ideas and proposals" for breaking the deadlock in the Russian-Ukrainian war.

U.S. presidential envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner may then travel to Moscow — this month — for talks with Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin.

U.S.-Ukraine meeting in Miami: Media learn what the negotiations will focus on