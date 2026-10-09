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U.S.-Ukraine meeting in Miami: Media learn what the negotiations will focus on

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1506 views

Trump's envoys will meet with Ukrainian representatives on October 9 in Miami. Allies, NATO, and the EU will join the negotiations.

U.S.-Ukraine meeting in Miami: Media learn what the negotiations will focus on

The US administration has named the topics of the talks between President Donald Trump's envoys and Ukrainian negotiators in Miami on October 9. RFE/RL reports this, UNN writes.

Details

"The US and Ukraine will hold talks in Miami on October 9 to discuss proposals aimed at ending the war in Ukraine, amid continuous Russian strikes on vital infrastructure facilities in Kyiv and other cities ahead of winter," the publication says.

The White House confirmed that Trump's envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner will meet with Ukrainian representatives on October 9 "to discuss a new joint proposal covering all aspects of the conflict and aimed at ending the war."

A senior US administration official told RFE/RL that the meeting "will provide an opportunity to identify areas where the parties to the conflict can cooperate, even if their positions remain different."

Previous meetings produced practical results, including a prisoner exchange, the official said.

The first meeting will be followed by a broader session involving representatives of European allies, NATO, and the EU.

Sources familiar with the plans said that "the Miami meeting will focus on proposals that US negotiators began developing with Russian and Ukrainian interlocutors during recent visits to the region."

An expanded meeting involving national security advisers from the United Kingdom, France, and Germany, as well as representatives of NATO, the EU, and the US European Command, is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. local time. The talks are expected to resume later at 1:45 p.m.

Representatives of the White House National Security Council and the US Treasury Department are also expected to participate.

The agenda also "includes a postwar prosperity and reconstruction plan for Ukraine and other aspects of a potential settlement," the sources said.

Trump's envoys may travel to Moscow again for talks with Putin - Axios09.10.26, 08:28 • 23836 views

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