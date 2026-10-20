Vance called on Ukraine to stop strikes on Russia’s energy infrastructure

Ukraine must stop attacks on Russia's energy infrastructure. U.S. Vice President J.D. Vance said this in an interview with 2Way Tonight, reports UNN.

Details

According to him, Kyiv and Washington "from time to time have different interests in a certain sense."

For example, do I believe that they (Ukraine — ed.) should bomb Russian diesel facilities, which raises energy costs for Americans? No - Vance said.

He added that the U.S. has "worked and will continue to work" with Ukraine "on certain issues."

"But I think they should stop bombing the Russians," the U.S. vice president concluded.

Reminder

Since U.S. President Donald Trump announced an energy truce a week ago, Russia has deliberately struck Ukraine's energy infrastructure 76 times already. President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said this.

Russia’s Ministry of Defense confirmed that it is violating Trump’s "energy truce"