Vance called on Ukraine to stop strikes on Russia’s energy infrastructure
Kyiv • UNN
U.S. Vice President J.D. Vance said that Ukraine should stop strikes on Russia’s energy infrastructure. Earlier, Zelenskyy reported 76 Russian attacks on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure since the ceasefire.
Ukraine must stop attacks on Russia's energy infrastructure. U.S. Vice President J.D. Vance said this in an interview with 2Way Tonight, reports UNN.
Details
According to him, Kyiv and Washington "from time to time have different interests in a certain sense."
For example, do I believe that they (Ukraine — ed.) should bomb Russian diesel facilities, which raises energy costs for Americans? No
He added that the U.S. has "worked and will continue to work" with Ukraine "on certain issues."
"But I think they should stop bombing the Russians," the U.S. vice president concluded.
Reminder
Since U.S. President Donald Trump announced an energy truce a week ago, Russia has deliberately struck Ukraine's energy infrastructure 76 times already. President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said this.
Russia’s Ministry of Defense confirmed that it is violating Trump’s "energy truce" 14.10.26, 09:25 • 32414 views