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Russia’s Ministry of Defense confirmed that it is violating Trump’s "energy truce"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 168 views

Russia claimed to have launched a massive strike on Kyiv and the Kyiv and Kharkiv regions. Communications and energy infrastructure were named among the targets.

Russia’s Ministry of Defense confirmed that it is violating Trump’s "energy truce"

Russia’s Ministry of Defense officially confirmed that it is violating the "energy truce" announced by U.S. President Donald Trump, UNN writes.

Details

They stated that tonight the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation launched a massive strike using precision-guided ground-launched weapons and long-range attack drones.

"The strike hit communications and energy infrastructure facilities in Kyiv, Kyiv Oblast, and Kharkiv Oblast that are used in the interests of the military-industrial complex and the Armed Forces of Ukraine," the statement said.

To remind you

During the night of October 14, Russia launched 39 missiles and 128 drones at Ukraine. Air defenses neutralized 4 ballistic missiles and 115 drones.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that the Russians attacked energy facilities and infrastructure in Kyiv, the oblast, and Kharkiv. At least 600,000 people were left without electricity.

The overnight strikes also damaged railway infrastructure in five oblasts. There were no casualties, and more than 100 trains are delayed.

Starlink’s operation was restricted this night - former adviser to the Minister of Defense14.10.26, 08:30 • 1786 views

Olga Rozgon

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