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Starlink’s operation was restricted this night - former adviser to the Minister of Defense

Kyiv • UNN

 • 188 views

Serhii Sternenko reported disruptions to Starlink. Earlier, rumors of an outage had been refuted.

Starlink’s operation was restricted this night - former adviser to the Minister of Defense

The operation of Starlink terminals was restricted last night. This is claimed by former Defense Minister’s adviser Serhii Sternenko on October 14 on Telegram, reports UNN

The operation of "Starlink" terminals was restricted last night. While moving at speeds above 160 km/h, the connection began to disappear. As a result, a number of important missions were disrupted. It is likely that "SpaceX" took such measures at the request of the Trump administration. Ordinary satellite communications terminals are currently working

- Sternenko wrote.

Update

Two days earlier, on October 12, Serhii "Flash" Beskrestnov, adviser to the President of Ukraine on technological innovations in the Armed Forces, commented on rumors about a possible shutdown of Starlink satellite internet for the Armed Forces of Ukraine, stating that they were groundless and being actively fueled by enemy Telegram channels, and noting that Elon Musk is primarily a businessman.

Julia Shramko

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