Why some homes have been without electricity for more than a day — DTEK explains

At DTEK, they explained why some buildings have been without electricity for more than a day. UNN reports.

Details

As energy workers noted, if there is still electricity somewhere, it can be supplied there. DTEK noted that this is a great relief for them, since repairs to the damage and adherence to schedules are currently a nightmare in Ukraine.

Three of our thermal power plants have not been operating since yesterday. There are daily attacks on Ukrenergo substations. Nuclear power plant capacity has been reduced. Electricity is neither generated nor transmitted as it was before. The Russians are doing everything they can to shut down our grid completely. Fighting this is becoming increasingly difficult, and everyone can feel it - the post says.

Additionally

This is not the first similar explanation from energy workers: as Ukrenergo stated, due to extensive damage to the energy infrastructure, the situation remains difficult in many regions of the country, including Kyiv. The consequences of previous strikes have not yet been fully eliminated, while the energy system is already facing new attacks.

Reminder

An old fake claim about the alleged "adoption of a law on shutting down mobile communications and the internet during air raid alerts" has appeared again online. In fact, no decisions or laws restricting communications during air raid alerts have been adopted. This type of fabricated claim is used to exploit Ukrainians’ fear and then make money from advertising on social media.