US attacks on targets in Iran comply with international law - Merz and Rutte see no grounds for criticism

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz expressed understanding regarding the United States' attack on Iran's nuclear facilities. NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte believes that the US actions are within the framework of international law.

This is reported by Deutsche Welle and ORF, according to UNN.

Details

NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte does not consider the US attacks on Iranian facilities to be a violation of international law.

I would not agree that what the US did violates international law - Rutte said at a press conference in The Hague today.

The NATO Secretary General added that his "biggest fear" regarding the Middle East conflict is that "Iran might possess and use nuclear weapons."

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz sees "no reason to criticize what America did last weekend." The representative of Germany expressed understanding regarding the United States' attacking actions on Iran's nuclear facilities.

For us and for me personally, there is no reason to criticize what Israel started a week ago. - Merz emphasized,

The official also acknowledged that Washington's actions are "not without risk." However, leaving everything as it is was also not an option, Merz noted, referring to Iran's nuclear ambitions.

Reminder

Donald Trump announced a successful US attack on three of Iran's nuclear facilities, including Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan.

US President Donald Trump commented on the attacks on Iran, stating that "Israel is now much safer."

Persian Gulf countries are strengthening security measures after US airstrikes on Iranian nuclear facilities.

The IAEA confirmed no increase in radiation outside Iran's nuclear facilities after the attacks.

On June 23, Iran launched missile attacks on American military bases in Qatar and Iraq in response to US attacks on its nuclear facilities.

Prior to this, Qatar announced the temporary closure of its airspace. And the US and UK embassies in Qatar called on their citizens to be cautious after the US airstrike on Iranian nuclear facilities.