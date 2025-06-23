$41.830.15
48.200.34
ukenru
Nazarii Husakov - a mortally ill man who needs help, or a runaway con artist: details of a high-profile scandal
04:46 PM
Nazarii Husakov - a mortally ill man who needs help, or a runaway con artist: details of a high-profile scandal
Exclusive
02:03 PM • 49511 views
Chernyshov stated that he had received a notice of suspicion (video)
Exclusive
12:57 PM • 88620 views
Pills for export: how "Darnitsa" conquers markets while medicines in Ukraine become more expensive
12:56 PM • 53647 views
The SBU revealed details of the preparation of two assassination attempts on Zelenskyy: one was planned on the territory of the OP, and the other - at Rzeszów Airport
12:19 PM • 107627 views
NATO prepares for historic summit: where it will take place, agenda and security measures
Exclusive
June 23, 08:45 AM • 60578 views
Patients have not yet seen lower drug prices; reforms are just beginning – Director of the Patients of Ukraine Charitable Foundation
June 23, 07:05 AM • 105023 views
Zelenskyy reacts to night attack by Russia: plans to discuss defense and new steps to pressure Russia today in Britain
June 23, 06:23 AM • 66243 views
339 out of 352 drones and 15 out of 16 missiles were neutralized during night Russian attack over Ukraine
Exclusive
June 22, 04:24 PM • 95626 views
New Moon in Cancer, Mars in Virgo, and Mercury in Leo: Astrological forecast for June 23–29
Exclusive
June 22, 03:59 PM • 129124 views
The price of oil could double: expert explains the threat of closing the Strait of Hormuz
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

US attacks on targets in Iran comply with international law - Merz and Rutte see no grounds for criticism

Kyiv • UNN

 • 134 views

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte expressed their position on US attacks on Iranian nuclear facilities, stating that US actions comply with international law. Rutte also expressed concern about Iran's possible possession of nuclear weapons.

US attacks on targets in Iran comply with international law - Merz and Rutte see no grounds for criticism

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz expressed understanding regarding the United States' attack on Iran's nuclear facilities. NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte believes that the US actions are within the framework of international law.

This is reported by Deutsche Welle and ORF, according to UNN.

Details

NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte does not consider the US attacks on Iranian facilities to be a violation of international law.

I would not agree that what the US did violates international law

- Rutte said at a press conference in The Hague today.

The NATO Secretary General added that his "biggest fear" regarding the Middle East conflict is that "Iran might possess and use nuclear weapons."

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz sees "no reason to criticize what America did last weekend." The representative of Germany expressed understanding regarding the United States' attacking actions on Iran's nuclear facilities.

For us and for me personally, there is no reason to criticize what Israel started a week ago. 

- Merz emphasized,

The official also acknowledged that Washington's actions are "not without risk." However, leaving everything as it is was also not an option, Merz noted, referring to Iran's nuclear ambitions.

Reminder

Donald Trump announced a successful US attack on three of Iran's nuclear facilities, including Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan.

US President Donald Trump commented on the attacks on Iran, stating that "Israel is now much safer."

Persian Gulf countries are strengthening security measures after US airstrikes on Iranian nuclear facilities. 

The IAEA confirmed no increase in radiation outside Iran's nuclear facilities after the attacks. 

On June 23, Iran launched missile attacks on American military bases in Qatar and Iraq in response to US attacks on its nuclear facilities. 

Prior to this, Qatar announced the temporary closure of its airspace. And the US and UK embassies in Qatar called on their citizens to be cautious after the US airstrike on Iranian nuclear facilities.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

