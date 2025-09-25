Turkey sent AWACS radar aircraft to Lithuania after Russian provocations

Turkey has sent an advanced AWACS radar aircraft to Lithuania, indicating that NATO is strengthening its defenses in the Baltic region after Russian airspace violations. This is reported by Bloomberg, writes UNN.

Details

According to Turkish officials (who wished to remain anonymous due to the secrecy of the information), an Airborne Warning and Control System (AWACS) aircraft, capable of detecting low-flying drones and other objects that often evade detection by ground radars, arrived in Lithuania on Monday. The mission will last until Thursday, they noted.

The temporary deployment of troops is a gesture of solidarity with other members of the NATO military alliance, sources said. The Turkish Ministry of Defense declined to comment.

The move comes as NATO countries coordinate their response to incidents where Russian aircraft and drones interfere with their airspace, while partners sometimes publicly contradict each other. - adds the publication.

Russian military aircraft, such as helicopters and transport planes, have occasionally violated the airspace of NATO member states for many years. Military experts recognize such incursions as a symbolic demonstration of indifference to NATO borders, and for former Soviet states — as a signal that Moscow does not view them as fully independent.

Recall

Three Russian MiG-31s violated airspace over the Gulf of Finland. According to Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna, Estonia is initiating consultations under Article 4 of NATO after this incident.

The Seimas of Lithuania adopted amendments to laws allowing the army to respond more quickly to drones that pose a threat to the country's airspace. This provides a new legal mechanism for the use of military force against drones in restricted areas.

US President Donald Trump stated that NATO countries should shoot down Russian planes that violate their airspace. This was said during a joint conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

US Secretary of State stated that NATO will not shoot down Russian planes unless they attack when violating the airspace of Alliance member countries. He emphasized that the US commitment to defend every inch of NATO territory remains unchanged.

Russian fighter jet flew over German frigate in the Baltic Sea - Pistorius reported a new provocation by Russia