The Russians have strengthened their military presence in Oleshky under the cover of a humanitarian operation, Zelenskyy says

Russia used the humanitarian operation in Oleshky to rotate troops and bring additional forces to the left bank. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported this following a meeting with the heads of regional administrations, UNN writes.

There was a briefing on Kherson and the overall situation in the Kherson region. Unfortunately, under the cover of the humanitarian operation in Oleshky, the Russian army carried out a significant rotation of personnel and equipment on the left bank. Additional occupying forces were brought into Oleshky and the surrounding community - the statement says.

He added that "the command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine must present proposals for additional protection of lives in Kherson from Russian terror."

The situation in Sumy region

The meeting identified specific tasks for the Armed Forces of Ukraine to counter Russian operations.

"I am grateful to all the services, every employee of municipal enterprises, energy companies, and the regional department of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine. There were separate briefings on the city of Sumy, Okhtyrka, and Shostka," the president said.

Kharkiv, Dnipropetrovsk and Zhytomyr regions

"Kharkiv region: a briefing on the region's resilience plan and preparations for critical infrastructure for winter. Dnipropetrovsk region: a briefing on restoring electricity after the strikes overnight and this morning. We discussed in detail the situation in Zhytomyr region and the challenges facing the energy system, energy distribution and transmission facilities. There is a separate task concerning this for the Ministry of Energy," Zelenskyy said.

Additional information

There was also a briefing on the situation in Zaporizhzhia and meeting the region's needs. The meeting included a detailed discussion of the situation in Donetsk region and, in particular, in Kramatorsk.

"The Russians have significantly intensified shelling of the city and the surrounding community. We will determine countermeasures at the Staff meeting. At the government level and together with the team of the Office of the President, tasks concerning other regions have been worked out," the president said.

The head of state emphasized that such regional meetings would henceforth be held weekly in order to obtain real and оперативе information from the ground.

Zelenskyy instructed the government to prepare a program for free travel on Kyiv's surface public transport