Zelenskyy instructed the government to prepare a program for free travel on Kyiv's surface public transport

$45.4451.04
ukenru
12:04 PM • 14746 views
Trump’s defeat in the election could change the course of peace negotiations on Ukraine - WP
10:59 AM • 20510 views
Russia is intensifying attacks on Ukraine’s economy ahead of the talks: what tactics has the Kremlin chosen?
Exclusive
November 8, 09:28 AM • 22492 views
Astrological forecast for November 9–15: changes in government, new opportunities, and important decisions for all zodiac signs
Exclusive
November 8, 08:32 AM • 32225 views
The benefits of pomegranates for the body and whether you can eat the seeds: a dietitian explains
November 8, 05:20 AM • 35266 views
Erdoğan and Trump discussed diplomatic efforts to end the war in Ukraine
November 7, 11:19 PM • 52854 views
The end of the Netanyahu era: Israel’s president tasked Gadi Eisenkot with forming a government
November 7, 10:21 PM • 41541 views
The bodies of three people were found in the attacker’s house in Krakow
November 7, 08:29 PM • 49638 views
Among those killed and injured in the shooting in Kraków are foreigners, Poland’s Interior Ministry reports details
November 7, 07:23 PM • 40659 views
Trump offered the fight organizer the position of White House press secretary and wants to take Khabib as an aide
November 7, 06:53 PM • 30476 views
Shooting in Kraków: the Ministry of Foreign Affairs responded as to whether any Ukrainians are among those injured in Kraków
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Popular news
"Extortion at the highest level": Trump orders the US Department of Justice to investigate Democrats’ impeachment threatsNovember 8, 06:02 AM • 11367 views
Russian attack on Dnipropetrovsk region: more than 600,000 people left without electricityNovember 8, 06:32 AM • 5020 views
New Zealand finds itself on the brink of a change in government: who won the election and why the country is awaiting the final resultsNovember 8, 07:58 AM • 8020 views
Russian shelling caused emergency power outages in three regions: where the situation is the worst09:52 AM • 21003 views
Autumn fertilization of the garden: which fertilizers should be added to the soil to ensure a generous harvest next year11:27 AM • 13505 views
Publications
Autumn fertilization of the garden: which fertilizers should be added to the soil to ensure a generous harvest next year11:27 AM • 13507 views
The benefits of pomegranates for the body and whether you can eat the seeds: a dietitian explains
Exclusive
November 8, 08:32 AM • 32224 views
The first snow in Ukraine: which regions have already felt winter's breathVideoNovember 6, 07:34 PM • 64261 views
New expenses in utility bills: Ukrainians may be required to pay for the outfitting of sheltersNovember 6, 06:49 PM • 89782 views
Patent registration in Ukraine: how to obtain a patent and protect an invention November 6, 03:17 PM • 66696 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Antonio Tajani
Donald Tusk
Steve Witkoff
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Dnipro (city)
White House
Poland
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Cybertruck production will be discontinued, but Tesla is now adding another production shift — Musk named the reasonNovember 7, 08:10 PM • 28379 views
The film "Ebenezer" will be released on November 13 — will the role of Scrooge help Johnny Depp return from the wildernessNovember 7, 05:29 PM • 30960 views
Meghan Markle’s father was released on bail; security was increased near his residenceVideoNovember 7, 08:57 AM • 36967 views
For the first time in 100 years, Balenciaga will be headed by a woman — what is known about Martine RoseNovember 6, 06:15 PM • 38755 views
Netflix has announced a prequel to "Stranger Things" with new characters — when to expect itVideoNovember 6, 04:04 PM • 36382 views
Actual
Shahed-136
Kh-59
Heating
Starlink
Financial Times

Zelenskyy instructed the government to prepare a program for free travel on Kyiv's surface public transport

Kyiv • UNN

 • 756 views

The government is to develop a free travel program and backup transport schemes for Kyiv in case of metro disruptions or problems with the bridges.

Zelenskyy instructed the government to prepare a program for free travel on Kyiv's surface public transport

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy instructed Prime Minister Serhii Koretskyi to present a program for free travel on urban surface public transport and to ensure a sufficient reserve of buses for Kyiv. The head of state reported this on Telegram, UNN writes.

Details

"It is important that the government prepare specific measures to support the uninterrupted and guaranteed accessible operation of urban surface public transport amid disruptions to metro operations or challenges involving the bridges across the Dnipro," Zelenskyy said on his Telegram channel following a conference call on Sunday.

According to him, the Dnipropetrovsk region was the primary subject of discussion during the conference call. "Restoration work is ongoing following the strikes of this day. Dnipro, Pavlohrad, Kamianske, and other cities and communities in the region. At the peak of the outages, more than 600,000 subscribers—people, businesses, and critical infrastructure—were without electricity. Power supply is gradually being restored," the president reported.

There were also reports on the situation in Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia, and other frontline communities. "Separately, there are the challenges in Kyiv. The prime minister, the secretary of the National Security and Defense Council, and the minister of internal affairs presented options for backup transport schemes for the capital. The required amount of transport and the reorganization of traffic in designated parts of Kyiv are being worked out," Zelenskyy informed.

He also reported that tasks had been separately defined for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine and the diplomatic team of the Office of the President ahead of international events in the coming weeks. "We are preparing new packages of energy support for Ukraine and additional financial instruments to support Ukrainians this winter," the head of state concluded.

Traffic on the Northern Bridge in Kyiv is being restored — what restrictions will apply to drivers08.11.26, 16:58 • 708 views

Olga Rozgon

Politics
Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Electricity
National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine
Dnipro (city)
Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine
Kamianske
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Pavlohrad
Zaporizhzhia
Kyiv
Kharkiv