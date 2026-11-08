Zelenskyy instructed the government to prepare a program for free travel on Kyiv's surface public transport

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy instructed Prime Minister Serhii Koretskyi to present a program for free travel on urban surface public transport and to ensure a sufficient reserve of buses for Kyiv. The head of state reported this on Telegram, UNN writes.

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"It is important that the government prepare specific measures to support the uninterrupted and guaranteed accessible operation of urban surface public transport amid disruptions to metro operations or challenges involving the bridges across the Dnipro," Zelenskyy said on his Telegram channel following a conference call on Sunday.

According to him, the Dnipropetrovsk region was the primary subject of discussion during the conference call. "Restoration work is ongoing following the strikes of this day. Dnipro, Pavlohrad, Kamianske, and other cities and communities in the region. At the peak of the outages, more than 600,000 subscribers—people, businesses, and critical infrastructure—were without electricity. Power supply is gradually being restored," the president reported.

There were also reports on the situation in Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia, and other frontline communities. "Separately, there are the challenges in Kyiv. The prime minister, the secretary of the National Security and Defense Council, and the minister of internal affairs presented options for backup transport schemes for the capital. The required amount of transport and the reorganization of traffic in designated parts of Kyiv are being worked out," Zelenskyy informed.

He also reported that tasks had been separately defined for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine and the diplomatic team of the Office of the President ahead of international events in the coming weeks. "We are preparing new packages of energy support for Ukraine and additional financial instruments to support Ukrainians this winter," the head of state concluded.

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