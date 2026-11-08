Traffic on the Northern Bridge in Kyiv is being restored — what restrictions will apply to drivers

Today in Kyiv, traffic on the North Bridge is being partially restored. Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported this, UNN writes.

Scientists conducted a technical inspection of the structure. Based on its results, traffic was allowed to resume with temporary restrictions - the statement says.

Traffic will be organized as follows:

From the left bank to the right bank — one lane, exclusively for passenger transport.

From the right bank to the left bank — two lanes for passenger transport and passenger cars.

Accordingly, bus traffic is being restored on the North Bridge.

Specialists are also working to introduce reversible traffic on Paton Bridge in the coming days — to increase its capacity.

We will provide additional information about the introduction of reversible traffic and the specifics of its organization through the city authorities’ official channels - Klitschko added.

In Kyiv, following the Russian attack, electricity, water and heating supplies are disrupted, and the Northern Bridge is closed