In Kyiv, following the Russian attack, electricity, water and heating supplies are disrupted, and the Northern Bridge is closed

Russia's nighttime attack damaged energy facilities and the Northern Bridge in Kyiv. This was reported by the capital's mayor, Vitali Klitschko, on social media on November 7, UNN writes.

Electricity, water and heat

As a result of the enemy's nighttime attack, energy facilities in the Kyiv and Zhytomyr regions were damaged. The situation with the capital's energy supply is extremely difficult. Accordingly, the operation of the city's heating and water supply systems has been affected - Klitschko reported.

According to him, energy and municipal utility workers are working to restore services for city residents.

Northern Bridge

As a result of the enemy's attack, the Northern Bridge was damaged. Specialists are assessing the extent of the damage. Traffic on the bridge is currently closed in both directions - Klitschko said.

The patrol police уточнили that traffic has been temporarily restricted: on the Northern Bridge in both directions; on Volnovaska Street (from the intersection with Vaclav Havel Boulevard to the intersection with Svitlodarska Street).

Road workers and municipal utility workers are already working on the Northern Bridge. The site has damaged road pavement, the trolleybus overhead contact line, and a power transmission line. The blast wave damaged 5 trucks in the parking lot near the bridge - Klitschko added.

Metro

At the same time, according to the Kyiv City State Administration, "train service on all metro lines has been restored".

"At the same time, due to frequent and significant voltage fluctuations from external power sources, metro service may be temporarily suspended or intervals between trains may increase. Brief escalator stoppages are also possible," the KMDA stated.

As noted, "after the operation of the external power supply system stabilizes, train service will be restored".

"Operational information is being announced by employees on metro station platforms. In the event of an air raid alert, all 46 underground stations continue to operate as shelters," the statement says.

Are there any casualties?

According to Klitschko, "5 people were injured in the capital as a result of the enemy's attack. Among them is a 14-year-old child. Medics hospitalized two of the wounded".

According to the State Emergency Service, the Russian attack had consequences in the Solomianskyi district—fires broke out, and destruction and damage were recorded to residential buildings, a kindergarten, and a non-residential building.