The situation in the energy sector has been partially stabilized; most regions and Kyiv are returning to scheduled outages — Ukrenergo

The situation in the energy sector following russia’s massive attack has been partially stabilized, but remains difficult. At the same time, emergency power outages have been canceled in most regions, including Kyiv, making it possible to return to scheduled hourly outages. This was reported by NPC Ukrenergo on November 4, UNN writes.

Thanks to the round-the-clock work of energy workers, the situation in the power system was partially stabilized overnight following yesterday’s large-scale Russian attacks. In most regions, including Kyiv, emergency power outages have been canceled, making it possible to return to scheduled hourly outages - Ukrenergo reported.

They added:

At the same time, the situation in the power system remains difficult, especially in Kyiv and the Kyiv region. All involved services are working in a coordinated manner to overcome the consequences of the attacks and stabilize electricity supply as quickly as possible



Due to Russian attacks, nuclear power plants reduced their output; power outages in Kyiv and 7 regions - Ministry of Energy

Emergency outages

According to Ukrenergo, emergency outages continue in the Kharkiv region. Following Ukrenergo’s announcement, DTEK also reported: "Dnipro: emergency outages have been introduced in the city at Ukrenergo’s direction."

In Kyiv, as reported by DTEK Kyiv Electric Networks, "stabilization power outages are in effect on 04.11 by order of NPC Ukrenergo."

In the Kyiv region, according to DTEK Kyiv Regional Electric Networks, "stabilization power outages are in effect on 04.11 by order of NPC Ukrenergo. Some networks in the Bucha and Fastiv districts have lost power due to a local grid failure. Specialists are already working to restore electricity supply."

DTEK later added: "Kyiv: we are returning to the schedules; emergency outages have been canceled," as well as: "Kyiv region: we are returning to the schedules; emergency outages have been canceled."

Enemy attacks

As reported by Ukrenergo, "throughout yesterday and overnight today, the enemy continued attacking energy infrastructure." "As a result of new shelling, as well as damage caused in previous days, consumers in the Vinnytsia, Zhytomyr, Zaporizhzhia, Kirovohrad, Kharkiv, and Kherson regions remain without power as of this morning," the statement says.

"Energy workers worked throughout the night and continue emergency restoration work wherever the security situation allows. All efforts are aimed at restoring damaged equipment and improving the electricity supply situation as quickly as possible," Ukrenergo said.

As noted, due to the consequences of Russian attacks, scheduled hourly outages of up to four groups are being imposed today in some regions, while power-capacity restriction schedules are in effect for industry.

"The situation in the power system may change, including due to new attacks," the statement says.