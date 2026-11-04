Due to Russian attacks, nuclear power plants reduced their output; power outages in Kyiv and 7 regions - Ministry of Energy

Russia continues its attacks on Ukraine’s energy sector. Against the backdrop of enemy strikes, nuclear power plants have been forced to reduce their generation capacity. There are power outages in 6 regions, with the situation most difficult in the capital region; there are grid restrictions and serious damage to energy equipment. Emergency outages are also in effect in the Kharkiv region. The Ministry of Energy reported this on November 4, UNN writes.

Enemy attacks

"The enemy continues to attack energy infrastructure — generation facilities where electricity is produced and substations through which it is transmitted to consumers. Attacks on the energy sector are not stopping. Due to large-scale and systematic Russian attacks on energy infrastructure, nuclear power plants have been forced to reduce their generation capacity. The return to nominal levels will take place gradually as soon as energy workers restore the networks damaged by the shelling," the Ministry of Energy reported.

Where there are outages

"As of this morning, due to Russian attacks, some consumers in the Vinnytsia, Zhytomyr, Zaporizhzhia, Kirovohrad, Kharkiv and Kherson regions are without power. Emergency restoration work is continuing in all regions where the security situation permits," the statement said.

Where the situation is most difficult

"The situation is most difficult in the capital region. In Kyiv and the Kyiv region, distribution system operators are applying grid restrictions. We have serious damage to energy equipment. Energy repair crews are working around the clock to restore stable power supply to the region," the ministry reported.

In which regions scheduled and emergency outages are in effect

According to the Ministry of Energy, "emergency outages are also currently being imposed in the Kharkiv region." The reason is equipment damage caused by previous attacks and a drop in voltage levels in the high-voltage grid. A return to scheduled outages will take place after the situation in the energy system stabilizes.

"In most regions of Ukraine, hourly outage schedules for all categories of consumers are currently in effect, as well as capacity restriction schedules for industry," the Ministry of Energy stated.

The Ministry of Energy emphasized that the situation may change during the day.

In Kyiv, it is not yet possible to switch from emergency outages to scheduled outages, DTEK says