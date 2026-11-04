In Kyiv, it is not yet possible to switch from emergency outages to scheduled outages, DTEK says

In Kyiv, it has so far not been possible to switch from emergency power cuts to scheduled outages. Energy company DTEK reported this on November 4, UNN writes.

Kyiv: emergency outages are continuing on Ukrenergo's instructions. For now, it has not been possible to cancel the emergency outages in the capital. The schedules are not currently in effect - the company said.

According to the report, energy workers are working around the clock, whenever there is no air raid alert, to stabilize the situation.

Update

Water supply has been partially restored in Kyiv, but emergency power outages are still in effect.