Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Senators said Rubio called Trump's peace plan a Russian 'wish list': Secretary of State denies

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1048 views

US senators said Secretary of State Marco Rubio called Washington's peace plan Moscow's 'wish list'. Rubio later denied this, stating that the plan was developed based on proposals from Russia and Ukraine.

Senators said Rubio called Trump's peace plan a Russian 'wish list': Secretary of State denies

US senators said that during a conversation with Secretary of State Marco Rubio, he stated that Washington's peace plan was a "wish list" for Moscow, not an actual proposal from Washington. Rubio himself later denied this. NBC News reports this, according to UNN.

Details

According to the publication, US senators said they spoke with Rubio, who told them that "the peace plan Trump is pushing Kyiv to accept is a Russian wish list, not an actual proposal that offers Washington's positions."

A State Department spokesman denied their version, calling it "categorically false."

Rubio himself later stated that the plan to end the war in Ukraine was developed by Washington based on "the Russian side's proposal," but taking into account "previous and current proposals from Ukraine."

Rubio: US developed a plan to end the war in Ukraine based on proposals from both sides

Earlier, senators stated that the plan would only reward Moscow for its aggression and send a signal to other leaders who have threatened their neighbors.

It rewards aggression. That's plain and simple. There is no ethical, legal, moral, or political justification for Russia to claim eastern Ukraine.

- the senators state.

Recall

Ukrainian advisors will work in Switzerland on Sunday with representatives from the US, Britain, France, and Germany on the parameters of a peace agreement.

According to Axios, the US continues to work with the Ukrainian side on a revised peace plan to end the war.

The new US plan to end the Russian-Ukrainian war surprised the European diplomatic community.

European leaders are urgently coordinating a response to the US and Russian peace plan for Ukraine. This initiative has caused panic and concern among European officials, who believe it could force Ukraine to cede territory and limit NATO force deployment.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

