Rubio: US developed a plan to end the war in Ukraine based on proposals from both sides

A plan to end the war in Ukraine was developed by Washington based on "the Russian side's proposal," but taking into account "previous and current proposals from Ukraine." This was stated on the social network X by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, as reported by UNN.

Details

According to him, the document was developed by the US and is proposed "as a solid basis for ongoing negotiations."

It is based on the Russian side's proposal. But it is also based on previous and current proposals from Ukraine - Rubio wrote.

Context

Ukrainian advisors will work in Switzerland on Sunday with representatives from the US, Britain, France, and Germany on the parameters of a peace agreement.

According to Axios, the US continues to work with the Ukrainian side on a revised peace plan to end the war.

The new US plan to end the Russian-Ukrainian war surprised the European diplomatic community.

European leaders are urgently coordinating a response to the US and Russia's peace plan for Ukraine. This initiative has caused panic and concern among European officials, who believe it could force Ukraine to cede territory and limit NATO troop deployments.

Recall

Republican Senator Lindsey Graham stated that US President Donald Trump seeks peace in the war between Russia and Ukraine by pushing both sides. He will ensure that Ukraine is a free, sovereign nation with a strong ability to defend itself.

Boris Johnson called the US and Russia peace plan a "complete betrayal of Ukraine"