Saudi Arabia calls on world to counter Iran's regime - Foreign Ministry

Kyiv • UNN

 • 188 views

Saudi Arabia strongly condemned Iran's actions and violations of the sovereignty of several countries, calling on the international community to resist. The country is ready to provide allies with all capabilities to support any measures against Iran.

Saudi Arabia calls on world to counter Iran's regime - Foreign Ministry

Saudi Arabia has condemned Iran and called on the international community to counter it, stating that the country is ready to provide its allies with all its capabilities to support any measures they may take against Iran. This is stated in a statement by the country's Foreign Ministry, reports UNN.

Details

The Foreign Ministry stated that Saudi Arabia strongly condemns and expresses its outrage over Iran's blatant aggression and gross violation of the sovereignty of the United Arab Emirates, the Kingdom of Bahrain, the State of Qatar, the State of Kuwait, and the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan.

The Kingdom reaffirms its full solidarity and unwavering support for the fraternal countries, as well as its readiness to provide them with all its capabilities to support any measures they may take. In addition, the Kingdom also warns of the serious consequences that may arise from the continued violation of state sovereignty and the principles of international law. The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia calls on the international community to condemn these blatant attacks and take all necessary decisive measures to counter Iranian violations that undermine security and stability in the region.

 - added the Foreign Ministry.

Recall

On Saturday, February 28, at least three explosions occurred in the center of the Iranian capital. It later became known that this was the result of an Israeli attack.

UNN also reported that the Israeli army struck Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon.

It later became known that the US and Israeli military operation against Iran had been planned jointly for several months.

In addition, it was reported that among the targets hit in Tehran were the presidential palace and the intelligence headquarters.

Due to the US and Israeli attack, Iran closed its airspace. Only a few planes heading to Tbilisi, Almaty, and Dubai remained over the country.

At the same time, Israel is preparing for a multi-day conflict with Iran, while Tehran promises a devastating response.

US President Donald Trump confirmed the US participation in Israel's operation against Iran. He named the main reason for the attack as the need to ensure the peace of American citizens, as well as the fact that the terrorist regime of Iran should never have nuclear weapons.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu also confirmed the US and Israeli operation in Iran, noting that the Iranian regime must not be allowed to arm itself with nuclear weapons.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

