Russians launched 1458 attacks on Donetsk region: four people, including a child, killed - NPU
Kyiv • UNN
On January 22, Donetsk region suffered 1458 enemy attacks, resulting in the death of four people, including a child, and injuries to six people. In Cherkaske, four people, including a five-year-old boy, were killed by a UAV strike, and five civilians were injured.
Details
Six settlements were under fire: the cities of Druzhkivka, Kostiantynivka, Mykolaivka, the village of Cherkaske, and the villages of Maiaky, Shchurove.
Eight civilian objects were damaged, including 3 residential buildings.
In the settlement of Cherkaske, four people, including a five-year-old boy, were killed as a result of a strike by two Russian "Geran-2" UAVs. Five civilians were wounded, including three children - girls aged 12, 14, and 16. Two private houses were completely destroyed, and two cars were damaged.
In Druzhkivka, a civilian was injured as a result of an FPV drone strike. The enemy also attacked the city with a "Smerch" MLRS - a private house was damaged. Russia dropped three "KAB-250" bombs on Mykolaivka - infrastructure was damaged. In Maiaky, an administrative building was damaged.
Recall
Russians carried out a combined attack on Kryvyi Rih, launching over 70 drones and an "Iskander-M" ballistic missile. Over 3,100 subscribers were left without electricity, and miners were also blocked.