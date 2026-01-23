Russians launched 1458 attacks on Donetsk region: four people, including a child, killed - NPU

$43.170.01
50.520.15
ukenru
Exclusive
08:04 AM • 1804 views
Europe can, Ukraine cannot? Why the IMF demands the removal of subsidies and who will be hit first
07:54 AM • 2950 views
Delegations from Ukraine, the USA, and Russia are heading to Abu Dhabi for trilateral talks on the war: what is known
06:55 AM • 5820 views
EU, US, and Ukraine close to a prosperity agreement for post-war Ukraine: von der Leyen named five pillars
06:33 AM • 8820 views
Trump on possible US-Ukraine-Russia summit: meetings are happening, and "we'll see what happens"
January 23, 01:52 AM • 17865 views
What the American delegation and Putin agreed upon in Moscow
January 22, 07:51 PM • 40711 views
Ukraine experienced the most difficult day for its energy system since November 2022, the situation is extremely difficult - Shmyhal
January 22, 06:05 PM • 53490 views
Wanted to break through the border and almost hit a border guard: the driver of the Košice-Svaliava bus left passengers and fled to Slovakia
January 22, 04:54 PM • 39116 views
SBU drones hit the Tamanneftegaz oil terminal in Russia: estimated damages reach $50 millionVideo
January 22, 02:44 PM • 32502 views
Zelenskyy announced a two-day trilateral meeting of Ukraine, the US, and Russia in the UAE
January 22, 02:19 PM • 22897 views
"Productive and meaningful meeting": Zelenskyy reveals details of talks with Trump in Davos
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−8°
3.3m/s
84%
748mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
J.D. Vance urged Minneapolis authorities to cooperate with ICE to reduce "chaos"January 22, 10:57 PM • 5392 views
Putin's negotiations with US special envoys concluded in Moscow: the meeting lasted over 3.5 hoursJanuary 23, 12:19 AM • 18853 views
Trump proposes NATO protect US southern border instead of European frontiers04:36 AM • 3744 views
Taiwan offers Ukraine direct dialogue to cut off chip supply channels to Russia05:00 AM • 20140 views
The US officially withdrew from the WHO, "forgetting" to pay a debt of $260 million05:24 AM • 17720 views
Publications
Europe can, Ukraine cannot? Why the IMF demands the removal of subsidies and who will be hit first
Exclusive
08:04 AM • 1814 views
From a "legendary" Oval Office quarrel to understanding and talks about long-range missiles: how Zelenskyy survived a year of negotiations with TrumpJanuary 22, 04:50 PM • 30551 views
How Ukraine is being helped to survive the winter of 2026: light, warmth, and international solidarityJanuary 22, 02:43 PM • 34939 views
End of the UN? What is Trump's "Peace Council" and what is it for?
Exclusive
January 22, 11:29 AM • 46461 views
Safety of Ukrainian patients: why the decision regarding the medical licenses of the scandalous Odrex has not been published and what role Lyashko plays in thisJanuary 22, 10:28 AM • 37981 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Rustem Umerov
Kyrylo Budanov
J. D. Vance
Actual places
United States
Ukraine
Davos
Washington, D.C.
China
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"I have a job, friends, parents": "The Bachelor" finalist revealed if she is still in love with Taras TsymbalyukJanuary 22, 05:56 PM • 15627 views
New members of the 2026 Songwriters Hall of Fame announcedPhotoJanuary 21, 11:40 PM • 32960 views
"Scream 7" is coming to the big screens soon: which star heroes of the franchise will take part in the new installmentVideoJanuary 21, 06:19 PM • 29020 views
Eurovision legend returns: Alexander Rybak applies for Norwegian selection with new songVideoJanuary 21, 03:49 PM • 51622 views
Everything you need to know about the Aquarius zodiac signJanuary 21, 12:13 PM • 72257 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
Social network
Shahed-136
The Guardian

Russians launched 1458 attacks on Donetsk region: four people, including a child, killed - NPU

Kyiv • UNN

 • 22 views

On January 22, Donetsk region suffered 1458 enemy attacks, resulting in the death of four people, including a child, and injuries to six people. In Cherkaske, four people, including a five-year-old boy, were killed by a UAV strike, and five civilians were injured.

Russians launched 1458 attacks on Donetsk region: four people, including a child, killed - NPU
Photo: National Police of Ukraine

Over the past day, January 22, law enforcement officers recorded 1,458 enemy strikes along the front line and residential areas of Donetsk Oblast. As a result of the shelling, four people, including a child, were killed, and six were wounded. This was reported by UNN with reference to the National Police of Ukraine.

Details

Six settlements were under fire: the cities of Druzhkivka, Kostiantynivka, Mykolaivka, the village of Cherkaske, and the villages of Maiaky, Shchurove.

Eight civilian objects were damaged, including 3 residential buildings.

In the settlement of Cherkaske, four people, including a five-year-old boy, were killed as a result of a strike by two Russian "Geran-2" UAVs. Five civilians were wounded, including three children - girls aged 12, 14, and 16. Two private houses were completely destroyed, and two cars were damaged.

In Druzhkivka, a civilian was injured as a result of an FPV drone strike. The enemy also attacked the city with a "Smerch" MLRS - a private house was damaged. Russia dropped three "KAB-250" bombs on Mykolaivka - infrastructure was damaged. In Maiaky, an administrative building was damaged.

- the police reported.

Recall

Russians carried out a combined attack on Kryvyi Rih, launching over 70 drones and an "Iskander-M" ballistic missile. Over 3,100 subscribers were left without electricity, and miners were also blocked.

Yevhen Ustimenko

SocietyWar in UkraineCrimes and emergencies
Real estate
Village
Technology
Electricity outage schedules
Energy
Air raid alert
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Skirmishes
Power outage
Blackout
Electricity
Druzhkivka
National Police of Ukraine
KAB-250
Donetsk Oblast
BM-30 Smerch
Shahed-136
9K720 Iskander
Kostiantynivka
Kryvyi Rih