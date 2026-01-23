Russians launched 1458 attacks on Donetsk region: four people, including a child, killed - NPU

Photo: National Police of Ukraine

Over the past day, January 22, law enforcement officers recorded 1,458 enemy strikes along the front line and residential areas of Donetsk Oblast. As a result of the shelling, four people, including a child, were killed, and six were wounded. This was reported by UNN with reference to the National Police of Ukraine.

Details

Six settlements were under fire: the cities of Druzhkivka, Kostiantynivka, Mykolaivka, the village of Cherkaske, and the villages of Maiaky, Shchurove.

Eight civilian objects were damaged, including 3 residential buildings.

In the settlement of Cherkaske, four people, including a five-year-old boy, were killed as a result of a strike by two Russian "Geran-2" UAVs. Five civilians were wounded, including three children - girls aged 12, 14, and 16. Two private houses were completely destroyed, and two cars were damaged.

In Druzhkivka, a civilian was injured as a result of an FPV drone strike. The enemy also attacked the city with a "Smerch" MLRS - a private house was damaged. Russia dropped three "KAB-250" bombs on Mykolaivka - infrastructure was damaged. In Maiaky, an administrative building was damaged. - the police reported.

Recall

Russians carried out a combined attack on Kryvyi Rih, launching over 70 drones and an "Iskander-M" ballistic missile. Over 3,100 subscribers were left without electricity, and miners were also blocked.