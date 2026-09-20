Russian attacks caused train delays of up to 14 hours

A number of Ukrzaliznytsia trains are running with significant delays on September 20 due to attacks by the Russian Federation. The longest delay exceeds 14 hours, while several other services are delayed by more than 9–12 hours, reports UNN.

Which trains are currently experiencing the longest delays

According to the available information, as of 13:46, the Dnipro–Uzhhorod and Zaporizhzhia–Przemyśl trains are experiencing the longest delays. In particular, both services will arrive 14 hours and 33 minutes late.

The Dnipro–Truskavets and Dnipro–Lviv trains are also running 12 hours and 6 minutes late.

In addition, the Dnipro–Ivano-Frankivsk and Dnipro–Chernivtsi services are delayed by 9 hours and 10 minutes.

Moreover, the Kyiv-Pas. – Mykolaiv-Pas. trains are delayed by 8 hours, Odesa–Kryvyi Rih by 7 hours and 39 minutes, and Kharkiv-Pas. – Uzhhorod by 6 hours and 43 minutes.

What are the delays for trains to/from Kyiv

The Kyiv-Pas. – Lviv train is delayed by 3 hours, while the Kyiv-Pas. – Uzhhorod train is delayed by 2 hours and 30 minutes.

In addition, the Cherkasy–Kyiv-Pas. service is delayed by 5 hours and 19 minutes, while Zaporizhzhia–Kyiv-Pas. is delayed by 9 hours and 53 minutes.

The Dnipro–Kyiv-Pas. train is also running 3 hours and 18 minutes late, while the Mykolaiv-Pas. – Kyiv-Pas. train is preparing to depart with a 4-hour delay.

To remind you

Russia continues its systematic attacks on railways throughout Ukraine, so some trains are forced to operate with significant delays for safety reasons.