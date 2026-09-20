Zelenskyy established the annual President of Ukraine Cup in hand-to-hand combat

Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a decree establishing the annual tournament "President of Ukraine Cup in Hand-to-Hand Combat." UNN reports this, citing a statement from the press service of the head of state.

Details

It is noted that in Ivano-Frankivsk region, Zelenskyy attended the final of the tournament, in which representatives of the Security Service of the President, the National Guard, the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defence, the State Border Guard Service and the State Bureau of Investigation competed in seven weight categories in the "Full Contact" division.

This is an important tournament, an important sport that improves the qualities of all those who defend Ukraine, our state, and our people, and, of course, defend our freedom and our values. Regardless of this year's results, all of you are certainly winners — winners in spirit and through your deeds, because for many years and many days in a row, in your service and through your service to Ukraine, you have overcome fear and pain, and defeated war and death - the head of state said.

It is reported that the event brought together a total of 127 athletes from eleven institutions, who competed in several divisions: "Full Contact," "Demonstration of Self-Defense Techniques," and "Adaptive Sport."

These are military formations, law enforcement agencies, and rescue services. This year, competitions in adaptive hand-to-hand combat were held for the first time among veterans and soldiers who were wounded while defending Ukraine against Russian aggression - the statement reads.

Recall

The Ukrainian hand-to-hand combat team won first place in the team standings at the 2025 CSIT World Sports Games in Greece. The Ukrainians won 48 medals, including 13 gold.

He died in a hand-to-hand combat against the occupier: Zelensky awarded the title of Hero of Ukraine to Dmytro Maslovsky