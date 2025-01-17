He died in a hand-to-hand combat against the occupier: Zelensky awarded the title of Hero of Ukraine to Dmytro Maslovsky

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has posthumously awarded the title of Hero of Ukraine with the Order of the Golden Star to Dmytro Maslovskyy, a soldier of the 71st separate hunting brigade who died in a hand-to-hand battle against the occupier near Trudove in Donetsk region. This is reported on the website of the official website of the President of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

According to the statement, President Zelensky handed over the Order of the Golden Star to the family of the fallen Hero of Ukraine Dmytro Maslovsky (call sign "Cobra"), a soldier of the 71st separate hunting brigade who died near Trudove, fighting five Russian occupiers who launched an assault on the position where the senior soldier remained for cover. Under heavy small arms fire, Dmytro Maslovskyi killed and wounded four occupants and engaged in hand-to-hand combat with the last one. The soldier managed to detain him, but died of multiple injuries.

"Everyone saw Dmytro's last battle, the battle in Donetsk region, millions of Ukrainians saw it - against the occupier, who was brought here five thousand kilometers from Yakutia to kill our people. It was a heroic battle and exemplary bravery of our guy. Ukraine will always remember this bravery. And we will never forgive Russia for the deaths of our heroes - we will respond to the enemy for every such loss," Zelensky said.

The President also presented the Order of Bohdan Khmelnytskyi of the third degree and the Order "For Courage" of the third degree to Ukrainian defenders who took part in the Kursk operation. In particular, the awards were presented to the soldiers who captured the first soldiers from North Korea.

"Ukraine has not attacked Yakutia, Korea or any other nation that Moscow is pitting against us. Ukraine will stand against this thanks to the bravery of our people and thanks to our soldiers like them. Glory to all those who are fighting for Ukraine," Zelensky added.

Recall

In the Kursk region, DPRK soldiers were captured, two wounded soldiers were taken to Kyiv, are receiving medical care and talking to SBU investigators.