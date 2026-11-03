Russia is carrying out one of the largest attacks on the energy sector — Ukrenergo

One of russia’s largest-scale attacks on Ukraine’s energy sector is ongoing. This was reported after 4 p.m. on November 3 by NPC Ukrenergo, UNN writes.

One of the largest-scale enemy attacks on the country’s energy infrastructure has been ongoing since the night. As a result of today’s shelling, the situation in the power system has become even more complicated - Ukrenergo reported.

According to NPC, "during the past 24 hours alone, the enemy deliberately attacked energy facilities more than 20 times, using an unprecedented number of weapons, which led to significant damage to the energy infrastructure."

"As a result of the attacks, as of this hour, emergency power outages are being introduced in a number of regions of Ukraine, including Kyiv," the statement says.

Russia struck energy infrastructure in 10 regions: where the power situation is the most difficult

Thousands of power engineers, it is noted, have been working since the night to eliminate the consequences of the attacks and restore power supplies.

"Critical infrastructure facilities will be reconnected first," Ukrenergo said.

All services, the company stated, "are working in constant coordination to stabilize the situation as quickly as possible."

"Power engineers are doing everything possible to restore the electricity," the statement said.

We will provide additional updates on any changes in the situation.

Update

According to Prime Minister Serhii Koretskyi, as of the morning of November 3, it was known that overnight the Russians attacked power generation and transmission facilities in nine regions using drones and missiles. Overall, shelling and destruction were recorded in 14 regions. Large power plants in Dnipropetrovsk, Vinnytsia, and Kharkiv regions were hit. A number of important substations, including those in the western part of the country, were also attacked. The damage is substantial both to power generation facilities and to the grid. The enemy also attacked the railway overnight. In Zaporizhzhia, passenger cars, locomotives, and the railway station were damaged; in Kovel, an electric locomotive was hit. Strikes also targeted business production facilities and warehouses in Kyiv, Zhytomyr, Vinnytsia, and Dnipropetrovsk regions. In Kharkiv, a missile hit a hospital, injuring 73 people.

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