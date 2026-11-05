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Russia has carried out 78 strikes on Ukraine's energy infrastructure since the beginning of the week — Ministry of Energy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 5380 views

The attacks caused new power outages in three regions. Scheduled hourly blackouts are in effect in most regions.

Russia has carried out 78 strikes on Ukraine's energy infrastructure since the beginning of the week — Ministry of Energy

Russian attacks on the energy sector continue — 78 since the beginning of the week. There are new power outages in 3 regions. Outage schedules are in effect in most regions, but there are also emergency outages. UNN reports this, citing data from the Ministry of Energy and regional power distribution companies and DTEK.

Enemy attacks

Russia, as noted, continues its targeted attacks on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure. Despite constant shelling and difficult conditions, energy workers work every day to restore electricity to Ukrainian homes.

Since the beginning of this week alone, since November 2, the enemy has carried out 78 targeted strikes on energy infrastructure. As a result of the attacks, energy facilities suffered serious damage, the restoration of which requires considerable effort and time

— the Ministry of Energy reported.

Where there are power outages

As of this morning, Russian shelling has caused new power outages in the Dnipropetrovsk, Kharkiv and Chernihiv regions.

In all affected regions where the security situation permits, emergency restoration work is under way. Repair crews are working in an intensified mode, often risking their own safety. The threat of repeated attacks complicates and slows restoration.

The situation in Kyiv and the region

The situation remains difficult in the capital region — Kyiv and the Kyiv region. Due to significant damage to energy equipment, grid restrictions are being imposed here. Energy workers are working around the clock to restore stable electricity supplies as quickly as possible.

The energy supply situation in Kyiv has been stabilized after Russian shelling05.11.26, 10:44 • 1160 views

Scheduled and emergency outages

Hourly electricity outage schedules for consumers are currently in effect in most regions of Ukraine, while power limitation schedules apply to industry. These necessary measures are required to balance the power system, maintain its stability and prevent even more serious consequences.

According to regional power distribution companies, emergency outages are also in effect in a number of regions. In particular, in Kyiv, the Kyiv region and the Cherkasy region.

The situation may change during the day, the Ministry of Energy noted.

Julia Shramko

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