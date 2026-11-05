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The energy supply situation in Kyiv has been stabilized after Russian shelling

Kyiv • UNN

 • 170 views

Following attacks on energy infrastructure, the situation in Kyiv has been stabilized. Heat continues to be supplied to residents' homes in the capital.

The energy supply situation in Kyiv has been stabilized after Russian shelling

The situation in the capital has been stabilized following Russia’s massive attacks on energy infrastructure, so the city continues to restore power to residents’ homes. This was reported by Petro Panteleiev, acting first deputy head of the Kyiv City State Administration, during a briefing on Kyiv’s energy supply and preparations for the 2026/2027 heating season, reports UNN.

Details

We have stabilized the situation following the massive shelling of the country’s energy infrastructure as well as the Kyiv energy hub. Many people ask: "Does the city depend on external electricity supplies or not?" The answer is this: it does not simply depend on them—Kyiv is an integral part of Ukraine’s unified energy system, and, of course, everything that happens in this energy system directly affects the life-support systems of Ukraine’s capital. That is why we faced a rather difficult situation with energy supplies; accordingly, the situation has now been stabilized, and we continue to start supplying heat to Kyiv residents’ homes

- Petro Panteleiev said.

We would like to remind you

On Thursday, November 5, emergency power outages were implemented in parts of Kyiv’s Sviatoshynskyi, Shevchenkivskyi, and Podilskyi districts at the instruction of Ukrenergo.

Alla Kiosak

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