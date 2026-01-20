$43.180.08
Putin's actions are an alarming signal for world leaders in Davos - Foreign Minister Sybiha

Kyiv • UNN

 • 54 views

Andriy Sybiha stated that the massive shelling of Ukraine on January 20 is a signal for world leaders in Davos. Thousands of homes in Kyiv remain without heating at -15°C.

Putin's actions are an alarming signal for world leaders in Davos - Foreign Minister Sybiha

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha reacted to the massive Russian shelling of Ukraine on January 20. According to him, the actions of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin are an alarming signal for world leaders gathering in Davos. He wrote about this on the social network "X", UNN reports.

Details

As Sybiha noted, thousands of homes in Kyiv remain without heating at -15°C after a massive Russian night attack.

War criminal Putin continues to wage a genocidal war against women, children, and the elderly. Strikes on Kyiv, Vinnytsia, Dnipro, Odesa, Zaporizhzhia, Poltava, Sumy, and other regions have resulted in civilian casualties and damage to energy infrastructure

 - the post reads.

Sybiha added that the resilience of the Ukrainian people cannot be an excuse for the continuation of this war. It must end as soon as possible.

Support for the Ukrainian people is urgent; there will be no peace in Europe without lasting peace in Ukraine; peace can be achieved through strength; we need urgent additional energy assistance, air defense and interceptors, and sanctions pressure on Moscow

 - the minister noted.

Recall

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reacted to another Russian attack with a significant number of ballistic and cruise missiles and over 300 drones. He emphasized the importance of constant supplies of missiles for air defense systems and called on Ukrainian officials to remain in the country.

Yevhen Ustimenko

War in UkrainePoliticsNews of the World
