The cleanup continues in the United States following powerful storms that caused widespread flooding, infrastructure damage, and left more than 900,000 customers without electricity. Associated Press reports, UNN writes.

Details

On the U.S. East Coast, rainfall is gradually easing, allowing emergency crews to step up restoration efforts. The severe weather caused trees to fall, damaged power lines, and led to significant disruptions to transportation. From New York to Virginia, rescuers carried out water rescues.

According to PowerOutage.us, the number of customers without power fell from more than 900,000 on Thursday to 230,000 late Friday evening. The greatest number of outages was recorded in Pennsylvania and Missouri.

The threat of new flooding remains

Despite the gradual improvement in weather conditions, the U.S. National Weather Service warns that the storm system will weaken slowly. Flood warnings remain in effect along the coast from New Jersey to Virginia.

Meanwhile, another storm system formed in the northwest of the country, bringing heavy rain to the Oregon coast. Forecasters also predict continued snowfall in the Cascade Mountains and mountain passes in Montana and Wyoming.

In the affected regions, efforts continue to restore damaged infrastructure and address the consequences of the severe weather.

Winds of up to 110 km/h disrupt more than 2,400 flights in the US on Thanksgiving - Reuters