On Thursday, November 26, and Friday, November 27, winds of up to 110 km/h swept across the U.S. East Coast. Reuters reports, as cited by UNN.

Details

The storm caused flight delays; FlightAware reported 454 flight cancellations and 2,411 delays in the United States on Thursday. Major airports in the Washington and New York areas were affected the most.

The winds were so strong that people were being knocked off their feet, media reports said. The worsening weather occurred as Americans were celebrating Thanksgiving.

According to the U.S. National Weather Service, strong wind gusts were recorded or forecast in parts of Virginia, Maryland, Delaware, New Jersey, New York, and coastal New England.

We remind you

Powerful storms, heavy rains, flooding, and snowfalls hit much of the United States during Thanksgiving celebrations, leaving more than 900,000 homes and businesses without power and causing widespread transportation disruptions.