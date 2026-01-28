New Russian attacks and bad weather left some residents in 13 regions without power - Ministry of Energy

Due to new Russian attacks on energy infrastructure, consumers in four regions are without power, bad weather has caused power outages in 11 regions, and the capital region continues to experience a significant electricity deficit with emergency shutdowns, the Ministry of Energy reported on Wednesday, writes UNN.

Enemy shelling

As a result of enemy shelling of energy infrastructure, consumers in Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, Chernihiv, and Zaporizhzhia regions are without power. - reported the Ministry of Energy.

Emergency restoration work continues where the security situation allows.

Capital region

"In Kyiv and Kyiv region, a significant electricity deficit persists. The situation remains difficult, and emergency shutdowns are being forcibly applied. A return to scheduled hourly blackouts will occur after the energy system's operation stabilizes," the report states.

Schedules and emergency shutdowns

"Hourly blackout schedules are in effect for consumers across the country, as well as power limitation schedules for industry and business. In several regions, emergency shutdowns are additionally being applied," the Ministry of Energy reported.

The main reason for forced blackouts, as indicated, is the consequences of night shelling of Ukrainian power plants and substations of the electricity transmission and distribution system.

The most difficult situation remains in the frontline and border regions, where the restoration of electricity supply is complicated by constant hostilities.

Due to massive attacks by the Russian Federation, Ukrainian energy is operating in an emergency mode for maximum coordination of all services' actions.

The Ministry of Energy called for the most rational consumption of electricity and expressed gratitude to energy workers, heat engineers, and rescuers for their round-the-clock work.

Consequences of bad weather

"Due to bad weather, over 700 settlements in Vinnytsia, Odesa, Kharkiv, Khmelnytskyi, Dnipropetrovsk, Kirovohrad, Kyiv, Mykolaiv, Ternopil, Chernihiv, and Cherkasy regions remain without electricity," the report said.

Repair crews of oblenergos are working around the clock.