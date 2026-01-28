$42.960.17
Zelenskyy: Ukraine has identified issues to work on in the agreement with the US on post-war reconstruction, work with Trump's team is ongoingVideo
Exclusive
08:19 AM • 6364 views
Rotavirus in the Carpathians: who is at risk and whether to give up the vacation
January 28, 03:48 AM • 15353 views
The American Center for Strategic Studies estimated Russia's losses at 1.2 million people, Ukraine lost up to 600,000 military personnel.
January 27, 05:43 PM • 36273 views
Attempted to "integrate" into the Main Directorate of Intelligence of Ukraine: KGB spy from Belarus exposed in Kyiv
Exclusive
January 27, 04:28 PM • 51872 views
"Starlink makes these drones almost invulnerable to electronic warfare": a new serious threat from Russian UAVs and how to combat it
January 27, 04:20 PM • 40623 views
The hands of the Doomsday Clock were moved forward by 4 seconds, one of the reasons being the war in Ukraine
Exclusive
January 27, 03:20 PM • 60184 views
EU's Historic Deal with India: What it Means and Its Implications for Ukraine
January 27, 02:04 PM • 31390 views
Ukraine to experience warming and thaw: forecast for January 28-29
Exclusive
January 27, 01:14 PM • 59221 views
Kyiv on the brink of resources: what will happen to heat, light, and water until the end of winter
January 27, 12:39 PM • 25736 views
Russian attack on western Ukraine on January 27: a Naftogaz facility was hit
New Russian attacks and bad weather left some residents in 13 regions without power - Ministry of Energy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 122 views

Due to new Russian attacks on energy infrastructure, consumers in four regions are without power, and bad weather has caused power outages in 11 regions. The capital region continues to experience a significant electricity deficit, with emergency blackouts.

New Russian attacks and bad weather left some residents in 13 regions without power - Ministry of Energy

Due to new Russian attacks on energy infrastructure, consumers in four regions are without power, bad weather has caused power outages in 11 regions, and the capital region continues to experience a significant electricity deficit with emergency shutdowns, the Ministry of Energy reported on Wednesday, writes UNN.

Enemy shelling

As a result of enemy shelling of energy infrastructure, consumers in Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, Chernihiv, and Zaporizhzhia regions are without power.

- reported the Ministry of Energy.

Emergency restoration work continues where the security situation allows.

Russia again attacked energy infrastructure in Chernihiv region: some residents without electricity28.01.26, 11:19 • 590 views

Capital region

"In Kyiv and Kyiv region, a significant electricity deficit persists. The situation remains difficult, and emergency shutdowns are being forcibly applied. A return to scheduled hourly blackouts will occur after the energy system's operation stabilizes," the report states.

Schedules and emergency shutdowns

"Hourly blackout schedules are in effect for consumers across the country, as well as power limitation schedules for industry and business. In several regions, emergency shutdowns are additionally being applied," the Ministry of Energy reported.

The main reason for forced blackouts, as indicated, is the consequences of night shelling of Ukrainian power plants and substations of the electricity transmission and distribution system.

Emergency power outages introduced in some regions of Ukraine – Ukrenergo28.01.26, 08:00 • 3206 views

The most difficult situation remains in the frontline and border regions, where the restoration of electricity supply is complicated by constant hostilities.

Due to massive attacks by the Russian Federation, Ukrainian energy is operating in an emergency mode for maximum coordination of all services' actions.

The Ministry of Energy called for the most rational consumption of electricity and expressed gratitude to energy workers, heat engineers, and rescuers for their round-the-clock work.

Consequences of bad weather

"Due to bad weather, over 700 settlements in Vinnytsia, Odesa, Kharkiv, Khmelnytskyi, Dnipropetrovsk, Kirovohrad, Kyiv, Mykolaiv, Ternopil, Chernihiv, and Cherkasy regions remain without electricity," the report said.

Repair crews of oblenergos are working around the clock.

Julia Shramko

Kyiv