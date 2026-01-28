Russia again attacked energy infrastructure in Chernihiv region: some residents without electricity

Over the past day, Chernihiv Oblast has suffered a series of Russian attacks using drones and artillery. An energy facility was damaged, causing power outages. This was reported by Viacheslav Chaus, head of the Chernihiv Regional Military Administration, on Wednesday on Telegram, writes UNN.

Details

"Today, around 5 AM, 'Geranium' drones hit an energy facility in the Semenivka community. There is a fire at the impact site. Several settlements are currently without electricity," Chaus wrote.

In addition, according to his data, a residential building in Semenivka was damaged by an FPV drone strike the previous day.

"During the night, 'Geranium' drones attacked one of the enterprises in the Bakhmach community. A reservoir and some other equipment were damaged," Chaus noted.

In total, over the past day in Chernihiv Oblast, according to the head of the Regional Military Administration, there were 26 shellings and 40 explosions.

