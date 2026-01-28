Russian attack on Bilohorodka community in Kyiv region: two dead, four wounded - OVA

The head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration, Mykola Kalashnyk, reported on the tragic consequences of the enemy attack on the residential sector in the Bilohorodka community. As a result of a hit on a multi-story building, two civilians died, and four more people sustained injuries and acute stress reactions. This is reported by UNN.

Details

According to official data, a man and a woman became victims of the cynical shelling. In addition to the deceased, four more people received medical assistance: a man with carbon monoxide poisoning, as well as a young woman and two children who were diagnosed with an acute stress reaction.

This is an irreparable loss for the families and the entire region. I express my sincere condolences to the relatives and friends of the deceased. – Kalashnyk wrote on his Telegram channel.

Currently, psychologists are working with the injured and relatives of the deceased, and medics continue to be on duty at the scene of the tragedy.

The fire in the residential building, which occurred after the hit, was localized as of the morning of January 28. Rescue services are completing the debris removal and inspection of damaged structures.

