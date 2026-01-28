Russian attack on Bilohorodka community in Kyiv region: two dead, four wounded - OVA

$43.130.01
January 27, 05:43 PM • 16152 views
Attempted to "integrate" into the Main Directorate of Intelligence of Ukraine: KGB spy from Belarus exposed in Kyiv
Exclusive
January 27, 04:28 PM • 29650 views
"Starlink makes these drones almost invulnerable to electronic warfare": a new serious threat from Russian UAVs and how to combat it
January 27, 04:20 PM • 24387 views
The hands of the Doomsday Clock were moved forward by 4 seconds, one of the reasons being the war in Ukraine
Exclusive
January 27, 03:20 PM • 37648 views
EU's Historic Deal with India: What it Means and Its Implications for Ukraine
January 27, 02:04 PM • 24705 views
Ukraine to experience warming and thaw: forecast for January 28-29
Exclusive
January 27, 01:14 PM • 43737 views
Kyiv on the brink of resources: what will happen to heat, light, and water until the end of winter
January 27, 12:39 PM • 23735 views
Russian attack on western Ukraine on January 27: a Naftogaz facility was hit
January 27, 12:15 PM • 17872 views
Zelenskyy: Ukraine expects to join the EU in 2027
January 27, 11:34 AM • 37333 views
Remembrance Day. The Holocaust: how people were exterminated and why the world should not forget it
Exclusive
January 27, 10:00 AM • 28328 views
Zelenskyy's new tone towards Europe: from gratitude to harsh criticism
Publications
Exclusives
Popular news
Sons of star couple Beckham supported their mother at a ceremony in Paris amid family conflictJanuary 27, 05:26 PM • 13863 views
Jennifer Lopez stunned with her appearance: the artist showed herself without makeupVideoJanuary 27, 06:07 PM • 13640 views
Very good things are happening between Ukraine and Russia - TrumpJanuary 27, 06:25 PM • 5896 views
Murder of 4 police officers in Cherkasy region: a weapons cache and drugs found in the shooter's homePhotoJanuary 27, 07:27 PM • 6220 views
A series of explosions rocked Crimea: Kerch Bridge closed, airfields attacked - monitors10:31 PM • 5822 views
When and how to submit meter readingsJanuary 27, 02:54 PM • 29611 views
Open competition or backroom decision: why the appointment of the head of the State Aviation Service of Ukraine has become a matter of national securityJanuary 27, 11:42 AM • 44645 views
Jennifer Lopez stunned with her appearance: the artist showed herself without makeupVideoJanuary 27, 06:07 PM • 13650 views
Sons of star couple Beckham supported their mother at a ceremony in Paris amid family conflictJanuary 27, 05:26 PM • 13874 views
Anatolich criticized the police for fining his wife during a trip to bid farewell to a defender of UkraineJanuary 27, 03:38 PM • 21788 views
"She remained a bit in her cocoon." Ivo Bobul surprised with an ambiguous statement about Iryna Bilyk's songsJanuary 27, 11:53 AM • 26356 views
The history of the Armani fashion empire will be filmed by Oscar winner Bobby MorescoJanuary 26, 05:14 PM • 33867 views
Russian attack on Bilohorodka community in Kyiv region: two dead, four wounded - OVA

Kyiv • UNN

 • 8 views

As a result of an enemy strike on a residential building in the Bilohorodka community, a man and a woman were killed. Four more people sustained injuries and acute stress reactions.

Russian attack on Bilohorodka community in Kyiv region: two dead, four wounded - OVA

The head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration, Mykola Kalashnyk, reported on the tragic consequences of the enemy attack on the residential sector in the Bilohorodka community. As a result of a hit on a multi-story building, two civilians died, and four more people sustained injuries and acute stress reactions. This is reported by UNN.

Details

According to official data, a man and a woman became victims of the cynical shelling. In addition to the deceased, four more people received medical assistance: a man with carbon monoxide poisoning, as well as a young woman and two children who were diagnosed with an acute stress reaction.

This is an irreparable loss for the families and the entire region. I express my sincere condolences to the relatives and friends of the deceased.

– Kalashnyk wrote on his Telegram channel.

Currently, psychologists are working with the injured and relatives of the deceased, and medics continue to be on duty at the scene of the tragedy.

The fire in the residential building, which occurred after the hit, was localized as of the morning of January 28. Rescue services are completing the debris removal and inspection of damaged structures.

Russian attack on Kyiv region: UAV hit an apartment building in Bilohorodka community, people evacuated - OVA28.01.26, 02:57 • 842 views

Stepan Haftko

War in UkraineKyiv region
War in Ukraine
Kyiv Oblast