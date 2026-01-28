Russian attack on Kyiv region: UAV hit an apartment building in Bilohorodka community, people evacuated - OVA

$43.130.01
January 27, 05:43 PM
Attempted to "integrate" into the Main Directorate of Intelligence of Ukraine: KGB spy from Belarus exposed in Kyiv
Exclusive
January 27, 04:28 PM
"Starlink makes these drones almost invulnerable to electronic warfare": a new serious threat from Russian UAVs and how to combat it
January 27, 04:20 PM
The hands of the Doomsday Clock were moved forward by 4 seconds, one of the reasons being the war in Ukraine
Exclusive
January 27, 03:20 PM
EU's Historic Deal with India: What it Means and Its Implications for Ukraine
January 27, 02:04 PM
Ukraine to experience warming and thaw: forecast for January 28-29
Exclusive
January 27, 01:14 PM
Kyiv on the brink of resources: what will happen to heat, light, and water until the end of winter
January 27, 12:39 PM
Russian attack on western Ukraine on January 27: a Naftogaz facility was hit
January 27, 12:15 PM
Zelenskyy: Ukraine expects to join the EU in 2027
January 27, 11:34 AM
Remembrance Day. The Holocaust: how people were exterminated and why the world should not forget it
Exclusive
January 27, 10:00 AM
Zelenskyy's new tone towards Europe: from gratitude to harsh criticism
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Popular news
The leadership of the Verkhovna Rada and MPs bid farewell to Orest Salamakha, who died in a car accident
January 27, 03:16 PM
Murder of 4 police officers in Cherkasy region: the shooter turned out to be a former military man
January 27, 03:33 PM
Anatolich criticized the police for fining his wife during a trip to bid farewell to a defender of Ukraine
January 27, 03:38 PM
Sons of star couple Beckham supported their mother at a ceremony in Paris amid family conflict
January 27, 05:26 PM
Jennifer Lopez stunned with her appearance: the artist showed herself without makeup
January 27, 06:07 PM
EU's Historic Deal with India: What it Means and Its Implications for Ukraine
Exclusive
January 27, 03:20 PM
When and how to submit meter readings
January 27, 02:54 PM
Kyiv on the brink of resources: what will happen to heat, light, and water until the end of winter
Exclusive
January 27, 01:14 PM
Open competition or backroom decision: why the appointment of the head of the State Aviation Service of Ukraine has become a matter of national security
January 27, 11:42 AM
Remembrance Day. The Holocaust: how people were exterminated and why the world should not forget it
January 27, 11:34 AM
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Keir Starmer
Oleh Kiper
Ursula von der Leyen
Ukraine
United States
China
Kharkiv Oblast
Lviv
Jennifer Lopez stunned with her appearance: the artist showed herself without makeup
January 27, 06:07 PM
Sons of star couple Beckham supported their mother at a ceremony in Paris amid family conflict
January 27, 05:26 PM
Anatolich criticized the police for fining his wife during a trip to bid farewell to a defender of Ukraine
January 27, 03:38 PM
"She remained a bit in her cocoon." Ivo Bobul surprised with an ambiguous statement about Iryna Bilyk's songs
January 27, 11:53 AM
The history of the Armani fashion empire will be filmed by Oscar winner Bobby Moresco
January 26, 05:14 PM
Technology
Social network
Heating
The Diplomat
Shahed-136

Russian attack on Kyiv region: UAV hit an apartment building in Bilohorodka community, people evacuated - OVA

Kyiv • UNN

 • 0 views

On the night of January 28, a UAV hit an apartment building in the Bilohorodka community in the Kyiv region. The roof and upper floor were damaged, and residents are being evacuated.

Russian attack on Kyiv region: UAV hit an apartment building in Bilohorodka community, people evacuated - OVA

On the night of January 28, as a result of another shelling by the Russian Federation, the Bilohorodka territorial community of the Kyiv region was affected. The head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration, Mykola Kalashnyk, reported a direct hit on a residential area, which caused a large-scale fire in a multi-story building. UNN writes about this.

Details

The enemy strike damaged the roof and the upper floor of the residential building. A strong fire broke out at the scene, and State Emergency Service units were involved in extinguishing it. Currently, rescuers are carrying out an urgent evacuation of residents to prevent civilian casualties.

Residents are being evacuated. All necessary primary assistance is being provided.

— stated the head of the Regional Military Administration.

As the threat of new strikes persists, the head of the Regional Military Administration urged citizens to strictly observe safety rules.

The enemy continues to attack. I ask everyone not to ignore air raid signals and to remain in shelters.

— Kalashnyk emphasized in his address to the residents of the region.

Information on the number of victims and the extent of destruction is being clarified after the completion of rescue operations. 

Russian drones attacked an Orthodox monastery and residential buildings in Odesa – Odesa Oblast Military Administration
28.01.26, 02:13

Stepan Haftko

War in UkraineKyiv
Real estate
Air raid alert
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Kyiv Oblast
State Emergency Service of Ukraine
Ukraine