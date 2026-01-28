Russian attack on Kyiv region: UAV hit an apartment building in Bilohorodka community, people evacuated - OVA

On the night of January 28, as a result of another shelling by the Russian Federation, the Bilohorodka territorial community of the Kyiv region was affected. The head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration, Mykola Kalashnyk, reported a direct hit on a residential area, which caused a large-scale fire in a multi-story building. UNN writes about this.

Details

The enemy strike damaged the roof and the upper floor of the residential building. A strong fire broke out at the scene, and State Emergency Service units were involved in extinguishing it. Currently, rescuers are carrying out an urgent evacuation of residents to prevent civilian casualties.

Residents are being evacuated. All necessary primary assistance is being provided. — stated the head of the Regional Military Administration.

As the threat of new strikes persists, the head of the Regional Military Administration urged citizens to strictly observe safety rules.

The enemy continues to attack. I ask everyone not to ignore air raid signals and to remain in shelters. — Kalashnyk emphasized in his address to the residents of the region.

Information on the number of victims and the extent of destruction is being clarified after the completion of rescue operations.

