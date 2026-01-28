Russian drones attacked an Orthodox monastery and residential buildings in Odesa – Odesa Oblast Military Administration

On the night of January 28, Russian troops launched another attack on the Odesa region, using attack drones. According to Oleh Kiper, head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, hits were recorded on religious and civilian objects, leading to fires and destruction. This was reported by UNN.

Details

In the Kyiv district of the city, an enemy drone hit the territory of an Orthodox monastery. As a result of the strike, a fire broke out, which was quickly extinguished by State Emergency Service units. In addition to the religious building, the private sector of Odesa also came under attack: a direct hit on a residential building was recorded, leading to significant damage to the building.

According to preliminary data from law enforcement and the Regional Military Administration, there are no dead or injured as a result of these hits. Relevant services are working at the scene.

The enemy is once again attacking peaceful Odesa region with attack drones. In the Kyiv district, a UAV hit the territory of an Orthodox monastery, resulting in a fire. – Kiper stated, urging residents not to ignore air raid sirens.

Russian attack on the "Chop-Barvinkove" train: fragments of 5 bodies found