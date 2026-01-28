Russian drones attacked an Orthodox monastery and residential buildings in Odesa – Odesa Oblast Military Administration

$43.130.01
January 27, 05:43 PM • 14617 views
Attempted to "integrate" into the Main Directorate of Intelligence of Ukraine: KGB spy from Belarus exposed in Kyiv
Exclusive
January 27, 04:28 PM • 25719 views
"Starlink makes these drones almost invulnerable to electronic warfare": a new serious threat from Russian UAVs and how to combat it
January 27, 04:20 PM • 22092 views
The hands of the Doomsday Clock were moved forward by 4 seconds, one of the reasons being the war in Ukraine
Exclusive
January 27, 03:20 PM • 34716 views
EU's Historic Deal with India: What it Means and Its Implications for Ukraine
January 27, 02:04 PM • 23179 views
Ukraine to experience warming and thaw: forecast for January 28-29
Exclusive
January 27, 01:14 PM • 41955 views
Kyiv on the brink of resources: what will happen to heat, light, and water until the end of winter
January 27, 12:39 PM • 23212 views
Russian attack on western Ukraine on January 27: a Naftogaz facility was hit
January 27, 12:15 PM • 17631 views
Zelenskyy: Ukraine expects to join the EU in 2027
January 27, 11:34 AM • 36185 views
Remembrance Day. The Holocaust: how people were exterminated and why the world should not forget it
Exclusive
January 27, 10:00 AM • 28113 views
Zelenskyy's new tone towards Europe: from gratitude to harsh criticism
Popular news
When and how to submit meter readingsJanuary 27, 02:54 PM • 27744 views
Murder of 4 police officers in Cherkasy region: the shooter turned out to be a former military manJanuary 27, 03:33 PM • 17034 views
Anatolich criticized the police for fining his wife during a trip to bid farewell to a defender of UkraineJanuary 27, 03:38 PM • 20250 views
Sons of star couple Beckham supported their mother at a ceremony in Paris amid family conflictJanuary 27, 05:26 PM • 12250 views
Jennifer Lopez stunned with her appearance: the artist showed herself without makeupVideoJanuary 27, 06:07 PM • 12012 views
EU's Historic Deal with India: What it Means and Its Implications for Ukraine
January 27, 03:20 PM • 34704 views
When and how to submit meter readingsJanuary 27, 02:54 PM • 27767 views
Kyiv on the brink of resources: what will happen to heat, light, and water until the end of winter
January 27, 01:14 PM • 41947 views
Open competition or backroom decision: why the appointment of the head of the State Aviation Service of Ukraine has become a matter of national securityJanuary 27, 11:42 AM • 43461 views
Remembrance Day. The Holocaust: how people were exterminated and why the world should not forget itJanuary 27, 11:34 AM • 36182 views
Jennifer Lopez stunned with her appearance: the artist showed herself without makeupVideoJanuary 27, 06:07 PM • 12030 views
Sons of star couple Beckham supported their mother at a ceremony in Paris amid family conflictJanuary 27, 05:26 PM • 12265 views
Anatolich criticized the police for fining his wife during a trip to bid farewell to a defender of UkraineJanuary 27, 03:38 PM • 20263 views
"She remained a bit in her cocoon." Ivo Bobul surprised with an ambiguous statement about Iryna Bilyk's songsJanuary 27, 11:53 AM • 25685 views
The history of the Armani fashion empire will be filmed by Oscar winner Bobby MorescoJanuary 26, 05:14 PM • 33344 views
Russian drones attacked an Orthodox monastery and residential buildings in Odesa – Odesa Oblast Military Administration

Kyiv • UNN

 • 54 views

On the night of January 28, Russian troops attacked Odesa Oblast with drones, hitting an Orthodox monastery and a private house. The fires were promptly extinguished, and there were no casualties.

Russian drones attacked an Orthodox monastery and residential buildings in Odesa – Odesa Oblast Military Administration

On the night of January 28, Russian troops launched another attack on the Odesa region, using attack drones. According to Oleh Kiper, head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, hits were recorded on religious and civilian objects, leading to fires and destruction. This was reported by UNN.

Details

In the Kyiv district of the city, an enemy drone hit the territory of an Orthodox monastery. As a result of the strike, a fire broke out, which was quickly extinguished by State Emergency Service units. In addition to the religious building, the private sector of Odesa also came under attack: a direct hit on a residential building was recorded, leading to significant damage to the building.

According to preliminary data from law enforcement and the Regional Military Administration, there are no dead or injured as a result of these hits. Relevant services are working at the scene.

The enemy is once again attacking peaceful Odesa region with attack drones. In the Kyiv district, a UAV hit the territory of an Orthodox monastery, resulting in a fire.

– Kiper stated, urging residents not to ignore air raid sirens.  

Russian attack on the "Chop-Barvinkove" train: fragments of 5 bodies found27.01.26, 22:26 • 1732 views

Stepan Haftko

War in Ukraine
Real estate
Air raid alert
War in Ukraine
Oleh Kiper
Odesa Oblast
State Emergency Service of Ukraine
Odesa