Russian attack on the "Chop-Barvinkove" train: fragments of 5 bodies found

Fragments of five bodies were found in the Kharkiv region after a Russian attack on the passenger train "Chop-Barvinkove". This was reported by the Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor's Office, according to UNN.

As of now, fragments of five bodies have been found. Identification of the deceased will only be possible after DNA examinations are conducted. - reported the prosecutor's office.

Exclusively terrorism: Zelenskyy stated that 4 people died as a result of the Russian attack on the Barvinkove-Chop train, and 4 more are being searched for

Recall

Russia attacked a passenger train in the Kharkiv region, "Barvinkove - Lviv - Chop," with drones.

According to preliminary information, the enemy attacked with three Shahed-type UAVs. Hits occurred in front of the locomotive and in a passenger car, which caused a fire.

There were 291 passengers on board. People were evacuated as quickly as possible. At this moment, there are two injured - they were brought out by the train crew and then handed over to an ambulance. Both were hospitalized in medical facilities.