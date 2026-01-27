Russian attack on the "Chop-Barvinkove" train: fragments of 5 bodies found

$43.130.01
51.060.41
ukenru
05:43 PM • 10596 views
Attempted to "integrate" into the Main Directorate of Intelligence of Ukraine: KGB spy from Belarus exposed in Kyiv
Exclusive
04:28 PM • 16969 views
"Starlink makes these drones almost invulnerable to electronic warfare": a new serious threat from Russian UAVs and how to combat it
04:20 PM • 16204 views
The hands of the Doomsday Clock were moved forward by 4 seconds, one of the reasons being the war in Ukraine
Exclusive
03:20 PM • 26553 views
EU's Historic Deal with India: What it Means and Its Implications for Ukraine
January 27, 02:04 PM • 19194 views
Ukraine to experience warming and thaw: forecast for January 28-29
Exclusive
January 27, 01:14 PM • 36446 views
Kyiv on the brink of resources: what will happen to heat, light, and water until the end of winter
January 27, 12:39 PM • 21708 views
Russian attack on western Ukraine on January 27: a Naftogaz facility was hit
January 27, 12:15 PM • 16833 views
Zelenskyy: Ukraine expects to join the EU in 2027
January 27, 11:34 AM • 32574 views
Remembrance Day. The Holocaust: how people were exterminated and why the world should not forget it
Exclusive
January 27, 10:00 AM • 27457 views
Zelenskyy's new tone towards Europe: from gratitude to harsh criticism
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−4°
1.9m/s
90%
742mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Open competition or backroom decision: why the appointment of the head of the State Aviation Service of Ukraine has become a matter of national securityJanuary 27, 11:42 AM • 37924 views
"She remained a bit in her cocoon." Ivo Bobul surprised with an ambiguous statement about Iryna Bilyk's songsJanuary 27, 11:53 AM • 21587 views
When and how to submit meter readings02:54 PM • 20988 views
Murder of 4 police officers in Cherkasy region: the shooter turned out to be a former military man03:33 PM • 11280 views
Anatolich criticized the police for fining his wife during a trip to bid farewell to a defender of Ukraine03:38 PM • 14779 views
Publications
EU's Historic Deal with India: What it Means and Its Implications for Ukraine
Exclusive
03:20 PM • 26553 views
When and how to submit meter readings02:54 PM • 21327 views
Kyiv on the brink of resources: what will happen to heat, light, and water until the end of winter
Exclusive
January 27, 01:14 PM • 36446 views
Open competition or backroom decision: why the appointment of the head of the State Aviation Service of Ukraine has become a matter of national securityJanuary 27, 11:42 AM • 38291 views
Remembrance Day. The Holocaust: how people were exterminated and why the world should not forget itJanuary 27, 11:34 AM • 32574 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Keir Starmer
Salamakha Orest Ihorovych
Denys Shmyhal
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Great Britain
China
State Border of Ukraine
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Jennifer Lopez stunned with her appearance: the artist showed herself without makeupVideo06:07 PM • 7126 views
Sons of star couple Beckham supported their mother at a ceremony in Paris amid family conflict05:26 PM • 7572 views
Anatolich criticized the police for fining his wife during a trip to bid farewell to a defender of Ukraine03:38 PM • 15074 views
"She remained a bit in her cocoon." Ivo Bobul surprised with an ambiguous statement about Iryna Bilyk's songsJanuary 27, 11:53 AM • 21871 views
The history of the Armani fashion empire will be filmed by Oscar winner Bobby MorescoJanuary 26, 05:14 PM • 31609 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
Shahed-136
The Diplomat

Russian attack on the "Chop-Barvinkove" train: fragments of 5 bodies found

Kyiv • UNN

 • 58 views

After the Russian attack on the passenger train "Chop-Barvinkove" in Kharkiv Oblast, fragments of five bodies were found. Identification of the deceased is possible only after DNA examinations.

Russian attack on the "Chop-Barvinkove" train: fragments of 5 bodies found

Fragments of five bodies were found in the Kharkiv region after a Russian attack on the passenger train "Chop-Barvinkove". This was reported by the Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor's Office, according to UNN.

As of now, fragments of five bodies have been found. Identification of the deceased will only be possible after DNA examinations are conducted.

- reported the prosecutor's office.

Exclusively terrorism: Zelenskyy stated that 4 people died as a result of the Russian attack on the Barvinkove-Chop train, and 4 more are being searched for27.01.26, 21:51 • 786 views

Recall

Russia attacked a passenger train in the Kharkiv region, "Barvinkove - Lviv - Chop," with drones.

According to preliminary information, the enemy attacked with three Shahed-type UAVs. Hits occurred in front of the locomotive and in a passenger car, which caused a fire.

There were 291 passengers on board. People were evacuated as quickly as possible. At this moment, there are two injured - they were brought out by the train crew and then handed over to an ambulance. Both were hospitalized in medical facilities.  

Antonina Tumanova

War in UkraineCrimes and emergencies
War in Ukraine
Kharkiv Oblast
Shahed-136
Lviv