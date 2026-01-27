Exclusively terrorism: Zelenskyy stated that 4 people died as a result of the Russian attack on the Barvinkove-Chop train, and 4 more are being searched for

In any country, a drone attack on a civilian train would be viewed the same way – exclusively as terrorism. This is how Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reacted to the Russian attack on a passenger train and emphasized that the number of victims has risen to four, with four more people being searched for, UNN reports.

Today, Russia attacked a passenger train in the Kharkiv region with attack drones. In any country, a drone attack on a civilian train would be viewed the same way – exclusively as terrorism. There would be no doubt about its classification in Europe, America, the Arab world, China, or anywhere else. There is and can be no military purpose in destroying civilians in a train car. - Zelenskyy stated.

The President added that there were more than 200 people on the train. And in the car that was hit by one of the Russian drones, there were 18 people.

In total, as of now, four deaths have been reported from this attack with three drones. My condolences to all relatives and friends. Rescuers are still searching for four more people, two are wounded. - Zelenskyy reported.

The head of state emphasized that Russia must be held accountable for its actions.

And this means responsibility not just for attacks on our people, on our lives, but for the very possibility of carrying out such attacks. Russians have significantly increased their ability to kill, their ability to terrorize. They are investing in the progress of terror. And our task – and this is what should unite all normal people in the world – is to ensure the progress of life protection. This is possible through pressure on Russia. This is possible through punishing Russia for what it does. This is possible through supporting Ukraine. Thank you to everyone who does not remain silent when they see what Russian terrorists are doing. - the President summarized.

