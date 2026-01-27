$43.130.01
Attempted to "integrate" into the Main Directorate of Intelligence of Ukraine: KGB spy from Belarus exposed in Kyiv
Exclusive
04:28 PM • 14973 views
"Starlink makes these drones almost invulnerable to electronic warfare": a new serious threat from Russian UAVs and how to combat it
04:20 PM • 14647 views
The hands of the Doomsday Clock were moved forward by 4 seconds, one of the reasons being the war in Ukraine
Exclusive
03:20 PM • 24257 views
EU's Historic Deal with India: What it Means and Its Implications for Ukraine
02:04 PM • 18192 views
Ukraine to experience warming and thaw: forecast for January 28-29
Exclusive
January 27, 01:14 PM • 34871 views
Kyiv on the brink of resources: what will happen to heat, light, and water until the end of winter
January 27, 12:39 PM • 21380 views
Russian attack on western Ukraine on January 27: a Naftogaz facility was hit
January 27, 12:15 PM • 16634 views
Zelenskyy: Ukraine expects to join the EU in 2027
January 27, 11:34 AM • 31429 views
Remembrance Day. The Holocaust: how people were exterminated and why the world should not forget it
Exclusive
January 27, 10:00 AM • 27276 views
Zelenskyy's new tone towards Europe: from gratitude to harsh criticism
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Exclusively terrorism: Zelenskyy stated that 4 people died as a result of the Russian attack on the Barvinkove-Chop train, and 4 more are being searched for

Kyiv • UNN

 • 174 views

President Zelenskyy reacted to the Russian attack on a passenger train in the Kharkiv region, calling it terrorism. The number of victims has risen to four, and four more people are being searched for.

Exclusively terrorism: Zelenskyy stated that 4 people died as a result of the Russian attack on the Barvinkove-Chop train, and 4 more are being searched for

In any country, a drone attack on a civilian train would be viewed the same way – exclusively as terrorism. This is how Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reacted to the Russian attack on a passenger train and emphasized that the number of victims has risen to four, with four more people being searched for, UNN reports.

Today, Russia attacked a passenger train in the Kharkiv region with attack drones. In any country, a drone attack on a civilian train would be viewed the same way – exclusively as terrorism. There would be no doubt about its classification in Europe, America, the Arab world, China, or anywhere else. There is and can be no military purpose in destroying civilians in a train car.

- Zelenskyy stated.

The President added that there were more than 200 people on the train. And in the car that was hit by one of the Russian drones, there were 18 people.

In total, as of now, four deaths have been reported from this attack with three drones. My condolences to all relatives and friends. Rescuers are still searching for four more people, two are wounded.

- Zelenskyy reported.

Let's add

The head of state emphasized that Russia must be held accountable for its actions.

And this means responsibility not just for attacks on our people, on our lives, but for the very possibility of carrying out such attacks. Russians have significantly increased their ability to kill, their ability to terrorize. They are investing in the progress of terror. And our task – and this is what should unite all normal people in the world – is to ensure the progress of life protection. This is possible through pressure on Russia. This is possible through punishing Russia for what it does. This is possible through supporting Ukraine. Thank you to everyone who does not remain silent when they see what Russian terrorists are doing.

- the President summarized.

Russian attack on the "Chop-Barvinkove" train: prosecutors report three dead27.01.26, 20:42 • 1682 views

Recall

Russia attacked a passenger train in the Kharkiv region, "Barvinkove - Lviv - Chop," with drones.

According to preliminary information, the enemy attacked with three Shahed-type UAVs. Hits occurred in front of the locomotive and in a passenger car, which caused a fire.

There were 291 passengers on board. People were evacuated as quickly as possible. At this moment, there are two injured - they were led out by the train crew and then handed over to an ambulance. Both were hospitalized in medical facilities.  

Antonina Tumanova

War in UkrainePolitics
