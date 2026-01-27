Russian attack on the "Chop-Barvinkove" train: prosecutors report three dead

As a result of a Russian attack on the passenger train "Chop - Barvinkove", three people died and two more were injured, UNN reports with reference to the Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor's Office.

Details

According to the investigation, on January 27, near the village of Yazykove, Barvinkove territorial community, Izium district, Russian troops attacked a passenger train on the route "Chop – Kharkiv – Barvinkove".

Two hits were recorded near the train, and one more hit a carriage. A fire broke out. More than 155 passengers were on the train.

As of now, three deaths have been reported. Also, a man and a woman sought medical assistance - the report says.

Prosecutors, together with police investigators, are documenting another war crime committed by Russian servicemen.