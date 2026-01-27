Russian attack on the "Chop-Barvinkove" train: prosecutors report three dead

$43.130.01
51.060.41
ukenru
05:43 PM • 3768 views
Attempted to "integrate" into the Main Directorate of Intelligence of Ukraine: KGB spy from Belarus exposed in Kyiv
Exclusive
04:28 PM • 9776 views
"Starlink makes these drones almost invulnerable to electronic warfare": a new serious threat from Russian UAVs and how to combat it
04:20 PM • 10846 views
The hands of the Doomsday Clock were moved forward by 4 seconds, one of the reasons being the war in Ukraine
Exclusive
03:20 PM • 18564 views
EU's Historic Deal with India: What it Means and Its Implications for Ukraine
02:04 PM • 15610 views
Ukraine to experience warming and thaw: forecast for January 28-29
Exclusive
01:14 PM • 30966 views
Kyiv on the brink of resources: what will happen to heat, light, and water until the end of winter
January 27, 12:39 PM • 20488 views
Russian attack on western Ukraine on January 27: a Naftogaz facility was hit
January 27, 12:15 PM • 16184 views
Zelenskyy: Ukraine expects to join the EU in 2027
January 27, 11:34 AM • 28885 views
Remembrance Day. The Holocaust: how people were exterminated and why the world should not forget it
Exclusive
January 27, 10:00 AM • 26898 views
Zelenskyy's new tone towards Europe: from gratitude to harsh criticism
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−4°
2m/s
93%
742mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Russian Ministry of Defense announced the capture of Kupiansk-Vuzlovyi and Novoyakovlivka: DeepState maps refute Russian liesPhotoJanuary 27, 09:41 AM • 28194 views
Open competition or backroom decision: why the appointment of the head of the State Aviation Service of Ukraine has become a matter of national securityJanuary 27, 11:42 AM • 31418 views
"She remained a bit in her cocoon." Ivo Bobul surprised with an ambiguous statement about Iryna Bilyk's songsJanuary 27, 11:53 AM • 16464 views
When and how to submit meter readings02:54 PM • 14500 views
Anatolich criticized the police for fining his wife during a trip to bid farewell to a defender of Ukraine03:38 PM • 9156 views
Publications
EU's Historic Deal with India: What it Means and Its Implications for Ukraine
Exclusive
03:20 PM • 18594 views
When and how to submit meter readings02:54 PM • 14667 views
Kyiv on the brink of resources: what will happen to heat, light, and water until the end of winter
Exclusive
01:14 PM • 30985 views
Open competition or backroom decision: why the appointment of the head of the State Aviation Service of Ukraine has become a matter of national securityJanuary 27, 11:42 AM • 31583 views
Remembrance Day. The Holocaust: how people were exterminated and why the world should not forget itJanuary 27, 11:34 AM • 28897 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Salamakha Orest Ihorovych
David Beckham
Tim Burton
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
China
Europe
State Border of Ukraine
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Jennifer Lopez stunned with her appearance: the artist showed herself without makeupVideo06:07 PM • 1444 views
Sons of star couple Beckham supported their mother at a ceremony in Paris amid family conflict05:26 PM • 2870 views
Anatolich criticized the police for fining his wife during a trip to bid farewell to a defender of Ukraine03:38 PM • 9370 views
"She remained a bit in her cocoon." Ivo Bobul surprised with an ambiguous statement about Iryna Bilyk's songsJanuary 27, 11:53 AM • 16576 views
The history of the Armani fashion empire will be filmed by Oscar winner Bobby MorescoJanuary 26, 05:14 PM • 29707 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
Facebook
The Diplomat

Russian attack on the "Chop-Barvinkove" train: prosecutors report three dead

Kyiv • UNN

 • 14 views

According to the Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor's Office, three people are known to have died as a result of the Russian attack on the passenger train. A man and a woman also sought medical attention.

Russian attack on the "Chop-Barvinkove" train: prosecutors report three dead

As a result of a Russian attack on the passenger train "Chop - Barvinkove", three people died and two more were injured, UNN reports with reference to the Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor's Office.

Details

According to the investigation, on January 27, near the village of Yazykove, Barvinkove territorial community, Izium district, Russian troops attacked a passenger train on the route "Chop – Kharkiv – Barvinkove".

Two hits were recorded near the train, and one more hit a carriage. A fire broke out. More than 155 passengers were on the train.

As of now, three deaths have been reported. Also, a man and a woman sought medical assistance 

- the report says.

Prosecutors, together with police investigators, are documenting another war crime committed by Russian servicemen.

Under the procedural guidance of the Izium District Prosecutor's Office of Kharkiv Oblast, a pre-trial investigation has been launched into the fact of a war crime that caused human deaths (Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine) 

- the prosecutor's office reported.

Antonina Tumanova

War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Kharkiv Oblast
Prosecutor General of Ukraine
Kharkiv