Russian attack on the "Chop-Barvinkove" train: prosecutors report three dead
Kyiv • UNN
According to the Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor's Office, three people are known to have died as a result of the Russian attack on the passenger train. A man and a woman also sought medical attention.
As a result of a Russian attack on the passenger train "Chop - Barvinkove", three people died and two more were injured, UNN reports with reference to the Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor's Office.
Details
According to the investigation, on January 27, near the village of Yazykove, Barvinkove territorial community, Izium district, Russian troops attacked a passenger train on the route "Chop – Kharkiv – Barvinkove".
Two hits were recorded near the train, and one more hit a carriage. A fire broke out. More than 155 passengers were on the train.
As of now, three deaths have been reported. Also, a man and a woman sought medical assistance
Prosecutors, together with police investigators, are documenting another war crime committed by Russian servicemen.
Under the procedural guidance of the Izium District Prosecutor's Office of Kharkiv Oblast, a pre-trial investigation has been launched into the fact of a war crime that caused human deaths (Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine)