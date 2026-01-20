Kyiv and 6 regions are without power after a new Russian attack on energy infrastructure; the situation is most difficult in the capital region - Ministry of Energy

Due to a new Russian attack on energy infrastructure, there are power outages in Kyiv and 6 regions, the situation remains most difficult in the capital region, and emergency shutdowns are being applied in a number of regions, the Ministry of Energy reported on Tuesday, writes UNN.

Enemy shelling

The situation in Ukraine's energy system remains difficult. As a result of another Russian attack on energy infrastructure facilities, consumers in the city of Kyiv and Kyiv Oblast, Odesa Oblast, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, Sumy Oblast, Rivne Oblast, and Kharkiv Oblast have been de-energized. - reported the Ministry of Energy.

Emergency restoration work has begun in all regions.

Zelenskyy reacted to the Russian attack: a day before, Ukraine received the necessary missiles, air defense worked on a significant number of targets

"The situation remains most difficult in the capital region. Due to frosts, the load on the energy system is increasing. Emergency brigades from other regions are involved in restoring electricity and heat supply. Network restrictions are being applied by distribution system operators, previously published hourly outage schedules are temporarily not in effect," the Ministry of Energy noted.

It is indicated that "as in previous weeks, network restrictions remain in Odesa region."

Schedules and emergency shutdowns

"In other regions, hourly outage schedules and power limitations for industry are in effect. In a number of regions, emergency shutdowns are forcedly applied due to equipment overload during frosts," the Ministry of Energy reported.

The Ministry of Energy indicated that due to massive attacks by the Russian Federation, a state of emergency is in effect in Ukraine's energy system.

Ukrainians were urged to "support each other and, if possible, consume electricity sparingly."

Several regions switched to emergency power outages - Ukrenergo