08:19 AM
Russia attacked Ukraine with 'Zircon', 27 out of 34 missiles and 315 out of 339 drones neutralized
07:41 AM
White House has not yet scheduled Trump's meeting with Zelensky in Davos - Politico
January 19, 06:36 PM
Ukraine's Defense Forces hit a UAV warehouse in Luhansk region and oil facilities in Russia - General Staff
January 19, 05:12 PM
Trump urges Europe to focus on Russia's war against Ukraine, not Greenland
Exclusive
January 19, 04:20 PM
"Shaheds" as a weapon of terror: how Ukrainian air defense works and whether it is possible to close cities 100%
Exclusive
January 19, 03:17 PM
The price of energy insurance: what Ukraine pays for electricity imports from Europe
January 19, 02:59 PM
Ukrainians spent UAH 11.3 billion on the "winter thousand": most often on utilities, groceries, medicines, and donations
January 19, 02:58 PM
Trump opens a second front in Europe: the situation around Greenland escalates
Exclusive
January 19, 01:29 PM
What should be the temperature and humidity in the home: doctor's answer
Exclusive
January 19, 11:57 AM
SBU to investigate possible harm to the state if Zelinsky is appointed head of the State Aviation Service
Kyiv and 6 regions are without power after a new Russian attack on energy infrastructure; the situation is most difficult in the capital region - Ministry of Energy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 96 views

As a result of the Russian attack, consumers in Kyiv and 6 regions are without power. The most difficult situation is in the capital region, where emergency blackouts are being applied.

Kyiv and 6 regions are without power after a new Russian attack on energy infrastructure; the situation is most difficult in the capital region - Ministry of Energy

Due to a new Russian attack on energy infrastructure, there are power outages in Kyiv and 6 regions, the situation remains most difficult in the capital region, and emergency shutdowns are being applied in a number of regions, the Ministry of Energy reported on Tuesday, writes UNN.

Enemy shelling

The situation in Ukraine's energy system remains difficult. As a result of another Russian attack on energy infrastructure facilities, consumers in the city of Kyiv and Kyiv Oblast, Odesa Oblast, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, Sumy Oblast, Rivne Oblast, and Kharkiv Oblast have been de-energized.

- reported the Ministry of Energy.

Emergency restoration work has begun in all regions.

Zelenskyy reacted to the Russian attack: a day before, Ukraine received the necessary missiles, air defense worked on a significant number of targets

"The situation remains most difficult in the capital region. Due to frosts, the load on the energy system is increasing. Emergency brigades from other regions are involved in restoring electricity and heat supply. Network restrictions are being applied by distribution system operators, previously published hourly outage schedules are temporarily not in effect," the Ministry of Energy noted.

It is indicated that "as in previous weeks, network restrictions remain in Odesa region."

Schedules and emergency shutdowns

"In other regions, hourly outage schedules and power limitations for industry are in effect. In a number of regions, emergency shutdowns are forcedly applied due to equipment overload during frosts," the Ministry of Energy reported.

The Ministry of Energy indicated that due to massive attacks by the Russian Federation, a state of emergency is in effect in Ukraine's energy system.

Ukrainians were urged to "support each other and, if possible, consume electricity sparingly."

Several regions switched to emergency power outages - Ukrenergo

