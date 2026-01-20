Several regions switched to emergency power outages - Ukrenergo

Emergency power outages have been introduced in several regions of Ukraine due to the consequences of Russian attacks on energy infrastructure, NEC "Ukrenergo" reported on Tuesday, writes UNN.

Due to the difficult situation in the energy system caused by the consequences of Russian shelling, emergency power outages have been introduced in several regions of Ukraine. - Ukrenergo reported.

As noted, previously published blackout schedules in the regions where emergency outages are applied are currently not in effect. Energy workers, as indicated, are working to restore stable power supply as soon as possible.

"Emergency outages will be canceled after the situation in the energy system stabilizes," the report says.

Ukrainians were urged: "If you currently have electricity, please use it sparingly!"

In Kyiv, one person injured, power and water outages, thousands of homes are without heat after the Russian attack