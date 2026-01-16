External lighting dimmed at railway stations in Lviv, Dnipro, Odesa, Kyiv, and Kharkiv

In Lviv, Dnipro, Odesa, Kyiv, and Kharkiv, external lighting at train stations has been dimmed to save electricity, UNN reports with reference to Ukrzaliznytsia.

Details

According to Ukrzaliznytsia, the Invincibility Points continue to operate as usual, so that people can warm up, charge their gadgets, and spend a cold evening in warmth and comfort.

Kyiv restricts outdoor lighting from today: what is foreseen

Recall

As of January 16, 2026, Ukraine's energy system remains damaged due to massive missile and drone attacks by the Russian Armed Forces that have occurred in recent days.

Just over the past day, Russian troops attacked energy infrastructure in several regions. As a result, thousands of residents of Kharkiv and Zaporizhzhia regions were left without electricity.

Electricity consumption remains high. Therefore, hourly outage schedules are in effect for all categories of consumers, as well as power limitation schedules for industry. In several regions, emergency outages are applied due to equipment overload.

The situation remains tense in Kyiv and Kyiv region, where ordinary citizens, businesses, institutions, and educational institutions were left without electricity. In some places, due to problems with light and heat, people experienced a shortage of food.

Due to a combination of factors, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy introduced a state of emergency in the energy sector.