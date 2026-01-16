External lighting dimmed at railway stations in Lviv, Dnipro, Odesa, Kyiv, and Kharkiv

$43.180.08
Shmyhal's Energy Plan: Why Anti-Crisis Changes in Energy Might Be the Most Expensive Decision for Ukraine
01:20 PM • 12200 views
Zelenskyy announced meetings of the Ukrainian delegation with US representatives
12:36 PM • 29274 views
Court sets bail for Tymoshenko at over UAH 33 million
12:29 PM • 27736 views
EU is developing a new two-tier system to accelerate Ukraine's accession, but the plan frightens European capitals - FT
January 16, 11:02 AM • 25908 views
Ukraine's economy grew by 2.2% in 2025 despite Russian attacks and complex logistics - Ministry of Economy
January 16, 10:01 AM • 24855 views
Winter holidays in Kyiv extended until February 1, in other regions by decision of the TEB - Ministry of Education
January 16, 08:50 AM • 23782 views
Ukraine has fuel reserves for 20+ days, imports continue, gas reserves also available - minister
Exclusive
January 16, 08:00 AM • 33109 views
How to find out if a person is on the TCC's "wanted list": lawyer's answer
January 16, 05:32 AM • 37959 views
Great Britain allocates £20 million to save Ukraine's energy sector
January 15, 10:04 PM • 27712 views
Trump did receive the Nobel Peace Medal, symbolically presented by Machado
Due to new Russian attacks, two regions are without power, Kyiv and two regions have restrictions, and emergency blackouts are in effect in several regions - Ministry of Energy
TCC has no right to forcibly detain citizens - court ruling
Shmyhal said he works in a jacket in his office due to the cold
Ukraine to be covered by an Asian anticyclone, with snow and storms in places: weather forecast for January 17-18
Ukraine and US have differences on peace agreement - Zelenskyy
Shmyhal's Energy Plan: Why Anti-Crisis Changes in Energy Might Be the Most Expensive Decision for Ukraine
Exclusive
05:23 PM • 4092 views
Show in the HACC: jokes, criticism, emotions, and bail for Tymoshenko
Red color, prohibitions, and a mythical monster: what the Chinese New Year really means, how and when to celebrate it
Daughter of a patient who died at Odrex called the scandalous clinic's lawsuit against UNN pressure on the media and an attempt to erase memory
Crime against the state. The SBU must investigate the decision of former Deputy Head of the State Aviation Service Zelinsky
Exclusive
January 15, 08:19 AM • 93868 views
Shmyhal said he works in a jacket in his office due to the cold
Pinterest unveiled its 2026 trend color palette
Musk's X to ban Grok AI from undressing real people's photos into bikinis
Paramount Sues Warner Bros. Over Netflix Deal
Heidi Klum spotted topless while vacationing in St. Barts with Tom Kaulitz
External lighting dimmed at railway stations in Lviv, Dnipro, Odesa, Kyiv, and Kharkiv

Kyiv • UNN

 • 852 views

Ukrzaliznytsia is dimming external lighting at railway stations in Lviv, Dnipro, Odesa, Kyiv, and Kharkiv to save electricity. Invincibility Points continue to operate as usual.

External lighting dimmed at railway stations in Lviv, Dnipro, Odesa, Kyiv, and Kharkiv

In Lviv, Dnipro, Odesa, Kyiv, and Kharkiv, external lighting at train stations has been dimmed to save electricity, UNN reports with reference to Ukrzaliznytsia.

Details

According to Ukrzaliznytsia, the Invincibility Points continue to operate as usual, so that people can warm up, charge their gadgets, and spend a cold evening in warmth and comfort.

Kyiv restricts outdoor lighting from today: what is foreseen16.01.26, 16:48 • 1988 views

Recall

As of January 16, 2026, Ukraine's energy system remains damaged due to massive missile and drone attacks by the Russian Armed Forces that have occurred in recent days. 

Just over the past day, Russian troops attacked energy infrastructure in several regions. As a result, thousands of residents of Kharkiv and Zaporizhzhia regions were left without electricity. 

Electricity consumption remains high. Therefore, hourly outage schedules are in effect for all categories of consumers, as well as power limitation schedules for industry. In several regions, emergency outages are applied due to equipment overload.

The situation remains tense in Kyiv and Kyiv region, where ordinary citizens, businesses, institutions, and educational institutions were left without electricity. In some places, due to problems with light and heat, people experienced a shortage of food. 

Due to a combination of factors, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy introduced a state of emergency in the energy sector.  

Antonina Tumanova

Electricity outage schedules
Energy
Heating
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Blackout
Electricity
Kyiv Oblast
Kharkiv Oblast
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Ukrainian Railways
Dnipro
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Lviv
Odesa
Kyiv
Kharkiv